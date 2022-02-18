Jerry D. Lewis

Columbiana

Jerry D. Lewis, age 78, of Columbiana, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 18 at his home surrounded by his family.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 21 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Heath Walton officiating. Burial will follow at Williams Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

He was the owner of Jerry Lewis Tile Company before he retired. Mr. Lewis was well-known as an advocate for youth sports in Columbiana. He coached many kids over the years in football and baseball, as well as an adult league softball team. Mr. Lewis enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his beloved sports teams: the Auburn Tigers and Atlanta Braves.

Jerry D. Lewis is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Foster Lewis; daughter, Karen Lewis; parents, J.D. and Lois Lewis; and brothers, Doyle Lewis and J.D. Lewis, Jr.

He is survived by his children, Randy Lewis (Saconda) of Columbiana, Gerry Lewis (Tracy) of Columbiana, and Kim Falkner (Wayne) of Wilsonville; grandchildren, Amber Gilbert of Wilsonville, Randal Lewis of Shelby, Dakota Falkner (Ellie) of Wilsonville, Tanner Falkner of Wilsonville, Mary Jones of Columbiana, and Mattie Lewis of Jasper; great grandchildren, Halle Gilbert, Cole Gilbert, and Azriel Reiter; siblings, Joan Osborne of Columbiana, Dale Lewis (Shirley) of Selma, and Sue Hand (Jeff) of Auburn; and many nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.

