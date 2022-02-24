Judy Bailey

Published 2:01 pm Thursday, February 24, 2022

By Staff Reports

Judy Bailey
Chelsea

Judy Bailey, age 79, of Chelsea, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 23.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 28 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Mike Kiker and Bro. Alan Higdon officiating. Burial will follow at Kendrick – Bailey Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Bailey is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Bailey; and daughter, Sherry Lynn Reynolds.

She is survived by her son, Eric Bailey (Sue); grandchildren, Shane, Bailey, and Cheyenne; and great grandchildren, Cal and Cooper.

