James “Jim” Freeman

Shelby

James “Jim” Freeman, age 88, of Shelby, passed away Friday, Feb. 25.

A graveside service will be Tuesday, March 1 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Leeds with Dr. Mike Miller officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Freeman is survived by his wife, Judy Freeman; daughters, Stephanie Roulier (Chris), Sherry Wozniak, and Tammy Bozik; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Freeman (Candis); and a host of nieces and nephews.

