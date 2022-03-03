Pelham’s Courtney Haun honored with Diversity and Inclusion award

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – On Thursday, Feb. 10, Pelham resident Courtney Haun walked on stage at the Harbert Center in Birmingham to receive a 2022 Diversity and Inclusion Award from the Birmingham Business Journal.

The awards are held every year by BBJ to celebrate local leaders for their work in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in their workplace and throughout their community.

Haun is an assistant professor and director of Samford University’s Healthcare Administration Undergraduate Program, and she said she was incredibly moved by the award.

“It was such a special evening celebrating Birmingham leaders for their remarkable work in promoting practices that advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace and throughout the community,” she said. “I am so honored to be named a recipient among this incredible group.”

In October 2021, Haun was nominated by her students to represent Samford as “Professor of the Game” at the Samford University vs. East Tennessee State University football game on Sept. 25. The title is given to a school professor during one of the football games to highlight the hard work and dedication the individual puts into their job every day.

Haun said she was honored and deeply touched to receive the nomination, and her award from the BBJ is another milestone in her goal to mentor and inspire those she teaches.

“During my doctoral program journey, I was blessed with tremendous mentors and champions of diversity, equity, and inclusion [such as] Dr. Geoffrey Silvera and Dr. Jonathan Fisk,” Haun said. “They taught me the value of research, dissemination of findings and living as an example of the changes wished for. Their great mentorship continues to motivate me as I am now in the mentor role for my students and colleagues. I believe education is key, and I see my role as a leader in education as an opportunity to build a more equitable tomorrow.”