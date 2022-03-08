J.W. Harris

Columbiana

J.W. Harris, age 73, of Columbiana, passed away Sunday, March 6.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Thursday, March 10 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Wayne Horton, Rev. Stanley Owensby, and Rev. John Mooney officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Harris is preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Lavada Pate and James “Cups” Pate; sister, Carolyn Grimes; and brother, Lake Harris.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Harris; daughter, Valerie Goodman (Tommy); son, James “Jake” Harris Jr.; granddaughter, Emily Jordan (Justin); grandson, Jamie Eli Bennett; step-grandsons, Aaron Goodman and Gavin Goodman; four great-granddaughters; and mother-in-law, Billie Watson.

