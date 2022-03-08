Larry Bentley

Columbiana

Larry Bentley, age 76, of Columbiana, passed away Saturday, March 5 at his home.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Wednesday, March 9 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Charlie Lloyd officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Bentley is preceded in death by his mother and father, Ernestine Bentley and W.J. Bentley; and son, Brian Bentley.

He is survived by his wife, Connie L. Bentley; daughter, Rachel Buie (Mark); grandson, Courtland Bentley; son, Keith Bentley; daughter-in-law, Charlsie Bentley; grandson, Lucas Bentley; granddaughter, Maddie Bentley; sisters, Diane Ellis (Butch), Sylvia McDonald (Tommy); brother-in-law, Hank Lucas; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Larry was a loving husband, daddy, granddaddy, son, brother, and friend. He was loved dearly and will be missed greatly.

Pallbearers will be Danny Clark, Will Clark, Chuck Dover, Hank Lucas, Billy Seale, Stanley Watts.

