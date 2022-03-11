Steve Payne

Montevallo

Steve Payne, age 69, of Montevallo, passed away Tuesday, March 8.

Steve was born Jan. 16, 1953 to James and Margie Payne.

Steve had a dedicated career with Alabama Power Company and after 42 years of service he was able to retire. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, but most important, his family and especially his three granddaughters. Steve has been a Southern Baptist all of his life. Steve was admired and loved by all that knew him.

Steve is survived by his wife, Debra of 48 years, and their daughter Amy Hamm (Brad) of Montevallo; along with three granddaughters, Ashlynn, Bralynn, and Brooklyn; mother, Margie Payne of Alabaster; brother, Mike Payne of Montevallo; sister, Patricia Allen (Dewey) of Hueytown; and many additional family members.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, Charles Payne, and sister, Clair Payne.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 12 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Rockco Funeral Home in Montevallo with the funeral service starting at 1 p.m. The burial will be held following service at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, 190 County Rd. 46, Montevallo.