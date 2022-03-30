Donna G. Cox

Chelsea

Donna G. Cox, age 71, of Chelsea, passed away Monday, March 28.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Friday, April 1 at Redemption Church in Chelsea. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Aaron Knight officiating. Burial will be at Cahaba Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Cox is preceded in death by her parents, Frazier and Odell Jenkins; son, Chad L. Grubbs.

She is survived by her husband, Charles H. Cox Sr.; son, Chuck Cox (Cambria); daughters, Donna Holcomb (Keith), Stephanie Moore (Kevin), and Nicole Carpenter (Dave); 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.