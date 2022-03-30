Donna G. Cox

Published 2:13 pm Wednesday, March 30, 2022

By Staff Reports

Donna G. Cox
Chelsea

Donna G. Cox, age 71, of Chelsea, passed away Monday, March 28.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Friday, April 1 at Redemption Church in Chelsea. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Aaron Knight officiating. Burial will be at Cahaba Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Cox is preceded in death by her parents, Frazier and Odell Jenkins; son, Chad L. Grubbs.

She is survived by her husband, Charles H. Cox Sr.; son, Chuck Cox (Cambria); daughters, Donna Holcomb (Keith), Stephanie Moore (Kevin), and Nicole Carpenter (Dave); 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

More Obituaries

James Preston “Jim” Harris, III

James Kenneth Rodgers

A.J. Davis

William “Birdman” Blackmon

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...