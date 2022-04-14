Robert H. Wheeler, Sr.

Wilsonville

Robert H. Wheeler, Sr., age 76, of Wilsonville, passed away Wednesday, April 13.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Monday, April 18 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Gary Jones officiating. Burial will be at the Alabama National Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Robert is preceded in death by his son, Samuel Guy Wheeler; parents, Malcom and Fay Wheeler; sisters, Elaine Wheeler and Lena Mae Wheeler; brothers, Herman and James Wheeler.

He is survived by his sons, Shane Wheeler (Sherry), Dewayne Jones (Madeline), and Derek Jones (Jennifer); and grandchildren, Josh and Michael Wheeler, Gracie, Hunter and Dylan Jones.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.