Patrick Riley Schools Q&A

Patrick Riley

Helena Elementary School teacher

2021 Elementary School Teacher of the Year winner

Q: What do you love most about teaching in Helena?

A: I love teaching in Helena because of the small town feel and friendly atmosphere here. I love seeing my students and Publix, sporting events, and community celebrations. I love the amazing PTO and family involvement in our schools and all of the wonderful ladies and men that I get to work with every day.

Q: How long have you been teaching?

A: This is my seventeenth year of teaching and my eighth in Helena.

Q: What do you love about teaching kindergarten?

A: Kindergarten is the best. The children are eager to learn and excited to go to school. I want them to hold on to that enthusiasm for as long as possible!

Q: How does Helena stand out from other schools?

A: Helena is blessed in many ways. The quality of teachers and the community support stick out in mind. The whole staff at our school is warm. inviting, and friendly. They make coming to work enjoyable and fun. The parents and families are supportive. They understand that we are all on the same team and actively seek out ways to help our students and school every day.

Q: If you could teach your students one lesson to take with them in life, what would it be?

A: I want my students to love learning and to know that is okay to make mistakes.