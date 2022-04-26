Betty Howell Henderson

Chatom

Betty Howell Henderson, 91, of Chatom, passed away Thursday, April 21.

Born on July 29, 1930 to parents, James and Ella Skoker Howell. Betty had a lifelong career in education. She had a love for teaching.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and infant son, Timothy Joseph Henderson.

She is survived by her children, James Henderson, Linda K. (Michael) Wessler, Katrina Jane Murphree; grandchildren, Jessica Henderson (Clayton) Cain, Katheryn Henderson (Trevor) Thomas, Ella Leanna Corrine Henderson, Robert David (Amber) Wilson, Michelle Nicole (Tyler) Odom, Kelly Clark (Cade) Gunnels, Ashley Murphree (Caleb) Calvin, and Melissa Murphree (Ashton) Fillingame; nine great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and loving friends.

Pallbearers will be Rhett Howell, Robbie Wilson, Ashton Fillingame, Cade Gunnels, and Tyler Odom.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 at Hobson Assembly of God, with a visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Bro Steven Foster officiating and Lathan Funeral Home directing. Interment at Hobson Community Cemetery.

Condolences can be shared at Lathanfuneralhome.com.