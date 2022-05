Fred Horton

Columbiana

Fred Horton, age 72, of Columbiana, passed away Tuesday, May 3.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, May 5 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Williams Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

