A Council Update from Helena’s Hewy Woodman

It’s probably not surprising to many of you that the City of Helena started with a love story.

The love between Helen Lee and Pete Boyle began a community that now extends from the beautiful highlands of Shades Crest to the peaceful lowlands of the Cahaba River Valley. You are living in a community that has been recognized as one of the safest cities in Alabama and ranked one of the best places to live. But I want to talk to you about something more important than the community around you. I want to encourage you to become an active participant in your community this summer.

It is sometimes easy for a city to grow apart, instead of growing together. So, I am asking you all to come together to embrace your community and explore its unique local sights and events. This is an incredible time to enjoy Helena with your friends, family, and neighbors.

The summer will begin with the Helena Farmers’ Market, which will be held at the Helena Amphitheater every Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon. This weekly event will include chef demonstrations, live music, children’s activities, and the best products from local farmers and artisans.

Do you like music? Helena is one of the host cities for the Jazz in the Park concert series and is the home of the Buck Creek Festival, which features two days of live music and events, including the South’s largest charity rubber duck race over a dam. Also happening throughout the summer is the Old Town Live concert series. In addition, you can hear live performances from local musicians at Helena businesses every weekend, where you can meet and enjoy the company of your fellow Helenites.

If you prefer something quieter, you should consider taking in Helena’s natural beauty with a canoe ride down the Cahaba River, a jog on a Helena trail, a picnic in the park, or a historic hike. Your children will love getting out and meeting new friends, exploring a new playground, fishing at Joe Tucker, visiting the museum, or attending one of the weekly activities at the Helena library.

There is so much to do this summer in Helena. Please come and explore your community, challenge yourself to meet someone new, and try something different. We can’t wait to see you!