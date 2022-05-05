Shelby County opens new park on Dunnavant Valley Road

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – A new park in the Dunnavant Valley area is officially open to the public.

Shelby County staff members, elected officials and community members celebrated the opening of Dunnavant Valley Park on the afternoon of Friday, April 29.

“When I think of Shelby County and what it means to me, immediately I think about family and community,” Shelby County District 8 Commissioner Rick Shepherd said. “Nothing really says more about family and community like having a place like this. We’re very fortunate in Shelby County to have people that believe in having parks and recreation, and also resources to be able to fund our parks and recreation.”

Dunnavant Valley Park is located on 10 acres of property on Shelby County 41, across from Dunnavant Place.

The park provides access to hiking, biking, fishing, pavilions and a playground.

“What we do here with Shelby County Development Services and our planning department is look at ways to direct the County Commission and the Commission budgets to really provide the residents what they really want to see,” Shelby County Manager Chad Scroggins said. “We have built a number of parks in Shelby County based on the last comprehensive plan, but this one in particular came from not only the current comprehensive plan and what we’ve heard—which is the number one thing that our residents want is more public space and recreation opportunities—but there is also a Dunnavant Valley Small Area Plan that was done about 10 years ago. One of the things you wanted in Dunnavant Valley was more recreation space.”

Scroggins said an infusion of federal funds during the COVID-19 pandemic and a subsequent increase in sales tax revenue gave the county the opportunity to invest nearly $6.5 million in the Dunnavant Valley area for recreation space at Dunnavant Valley Park and another new park, Double Oak Park, on Shelby County 43.

The county signed a contract in August 2021 for the purchase of the two properties.

“Not only is it 10 acres that’s here, but there’s 750 acres that the County Commission purchased, and a professional trail-building staff is building hiking and mountain bike trails for the residents to enjoy,” Scroggins said. “The main trailhead will be on County Road 43 with a connection over here. We’re excited about opening this facility, and we’re excited about opening what we will call Double Oak Park.”

Shepherd and Scroggins thanked the county staff members and residents who have been involved in planning efforts for the Dunnavant Valley area, including members of the Friends of Dunnavant Valley group.

“We’re very proud to have this in Shelby County,” Shepherd said. “It takes a whole crew to do this, and I think we can all agree this is a very well thought-out park.”

Dunnavant Valley Park is located at 1185 Dunnavant Valley Road.