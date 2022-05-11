Pelham Palooza set to return May 21

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The city of Pelham has announced the official date of the return of Pelham Palooza, an annual festival dedicated to celebrating all things Pelham. The seventh annual Pelham Palooza will return Saturday, May 21 at Pelham City Park.

The one-day event is a favorite amongst Pelham residents as it is filled with diverse and fun activities for all ages. Live music from bands such as The Billy Gant Band, Dreamcatcher and Swing Theory will be playing throughout the day while attendees enjoy local food truck favorites and peruse various vendors of art and other handmade items.

Even Pelham’s four-legged friends will be able to participate at the local dog park located next to the Palooza site, and kids will be able to enjoy Kidzapalooza at the Pelham Public Library. At Kidzapalooza, children will be able to enjoy story time, science exhibits and various wildlife. There will also be an on-site Kulture City sensory activation vehicle available for those with sensory awareness issues.

The event is free to the public and will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.