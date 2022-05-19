Columbiana Church of the Nazarene to hold 50th year homecoming

FROM STAFF REPORTS

COLUMBIANA – The Columbiana Church of the Nazarene will hold its Homecoming Day on Sunday, June 5, and will feature special speaker Scott Sessions and the Redeemer Singers.

The homecoming celebration will also feature more activities beginning at 9:30 a.m. with services starting at 10 a.m.

“Things are definitely different than it was 50 years ago when the church was started, but God is still the same,” said Pastor Jonathan Smith. “Our ultimate goal is to win people to The Kingdom of God by being forgiven from their sins and then to live a holy life as the Bible calls us to do.”

The Columbiana Church of the Nazarene was organized on June 2, 1972, with 21 charter members. Rev. Phillip Sessions was appointed as the pastor of the small home mission church. Worship services and Sunday school were held at the District Camp Grounds until the first building was completed ten months later.

Under Bro. Sessions’ leadership, the church grew and became a self-supporting church with a full-time pastor in one year.

During the next two years, the church had steady growth, and the small Sunday school space would not accommodate the 92 average attendance. A mobile unit was purchased and used for four Sunday school classes for the next three years. A new parsonage was built on the property in 1977.

The church grew spiritually and numerically, and several new families were won to Christ and became faithful members and leaders.

With the attendance in Sunday morning worship service over 100, it became evident that a larger building would be necessary for any additional growth. Plans were made and work began on the new building. The work was completed in seven months and on June 3, 1979, the first service was held in the new sanctuary.

The church has 133 members with a new sanctuary and Sunday school facility that can accommodate 300 people.

“We, at Columbiana Church of the Nazarene, strive to provide a place of worship where everyone feels welcome, a circle of fellowship where everyone feels loved, a source of community concern where needs are met and a center of evangelistic ministry,” an informational church pamphlet read. “We stress Bible-based preaching, spirited singing and Christian love.”

The church has several age group Sunday schools including children, teens, young adults and senior adult classes. Children’s church is also held on Sunday mornings.

Adult mid-week Bible study occurs on Wednesdays with children and teen activities taking place then as well.

“We love to come together on Sunday mornings for corporate worship where we sing a mix of hymns and praise & worship songs with the Word of God being preached,” Smith said. “If you are looking for a home church, I ask that you visit us, and I promise that you will be welcomed and loved, just as my family and I have been since God brought us here.”