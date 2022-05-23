Meet Your Neighbor: The Zou Family

Residents of Helena are very familiar with the Zou family. Having lived in Helena for 14 years, the family has carved a special place for themselves in the heart of the Helena community.

GuoYing (Vicky) and WenHui (Kevin) Zou are the owners of Helena favorite Zou’s Kitchen, which they run as a family with the help of their daughters, Sharon and Jessie. Sharon and Jessie are both students of Helena High School. Jessie graduated in 2019 as valedictorian, and Sharon is set to graduate May 2022 where she will then prepare to head to Cornell University in the fall.

The Zou family said their favorite thing about living in Helena is the strong, supportive community and they love that they get to interact with the community daily through their restaurant.

“Additionally, we love the Helena schools and its great staff,” GuoYing and WenHui said. “Our daughters, Jessie and Sharon, have attended each of the Helena schools, and they both have had a wonderful time.”

In their spare time, they enjoy all of Helena’s various local events and activities.

“We enjoy going to city-wide events such as the Buck Creek festival, farmers market days and the Spring Fling. We also enjoy having breakfast together out in Helena on the weekends.”

Through the years, the Helena community has not only supported Zou’s Kitchen, they’ve embraced the family as one of the many hearts of Helena that makes the city so special. They’ve worked to give back to the community through their businesses and supporting the various school and city-wide functions as a thank you for their incredible support through the years.

When the Shelby County Reporter announced Sharon would be attending Cornell in the fall, the Helena community responded with an abundance of positive and encouraging congratulations. It’s just more support from the community the Zou’s say they are very thankful for.

“It means so much to us, and we are so appreciative of the community around us,” GuoYing and WenHui said. “They have seen our two daughters grow up and now go to college. The Helena community has always supported us with our restaurant and our family – they are always rooting for us, and we will be forever grateful for them.”

For any families looking to move to Helena, the Zou family said they would definitely encourage families to move to the city, citing the amazing community, great schools and the plethora of things to do around town.