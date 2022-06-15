Sheriff’s reports for May 17-27

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from May 17-27:

May 17

-Criminal mischief (two counts) from the 100 block of Southwood Way, Alabaster. A 2011 Chevy Tahoe sustained $6,000 in damages, and a 2009 Honda Accord sustained $300 in damages.

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Mimosa Road, Leeds.

May 19

-Domestic violence-menacing from the 4900 block of Cahaba Valley Trace, Birmingham. A Beretta firearm and ammunition from handgun were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 30 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

May 20

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 30 block of Homestead Trail, Pelham.

-Child abuse from an unknown address in Calera.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Carleton Point Lane, Wilsonville. A white rocky substance believed to be heroin (1.64 grams) was recovered.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5100 block of Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 3600 block of Shelby County 69, Chelsea. A Montana fifth-wheel camper valued at $20,000 was stolen.

-Public intoxication from the 2400 block of Alabama 25, Wilton at Chevron. A plastic bottle containing suspected GHB was confiscated.

-DUI, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 3700 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana. Suspected marijuana (12 grams), a marjiuana grinder with residue, pipe with residue, Ruger 22-caliber rifle, Taurus 9-millimeter handgun and a “Top Shelf Crumble Baller Jar” with cannabis product (approximately 28.35 grams net weight) were confiscated/recovered.

-Property damage from the 2000 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham. A 2018 Kia Forte sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Criminal mischief from the 400 block of Saint Annes Drive, Birmingham. The Hole 9 green sustained $5,000 in damages.

-Theft from the 20 block of Pumpkin Loop Road, Sterrett. Copper fittings and copper pipe valued at $500, two wet/dry vacuums valued at $250, a brass snail valued at $350, miscellaneous hand tools valued at $600 and a Garmin GPS valued at $40 were stolen.

-Unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A crystal substance (methamphetamine) in plastic baggies (2 grams) and a glass pipe containing meth residue were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 10 block of Lilly Drive, Sterrett.

May 21

-Death investigation from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Highland Park Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Cattle Drive, Leeds. A 2005 Lincoln Navigator valued at $800 was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Chesser Plantation Lane, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 6200 block of Cahaba Valley Road. A 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was damaged.

-Death investigation from the 2700 block of Shoals Road, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property second degree from the 4900 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana. A John Deere valued at $1,650 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Magnolia Creek Drive, Chelsea.

-Property damage from Cahaba Valley Road and Little Ridge Drive, Birmingham. A 2013 Toyota Avalon was damaged.

May 22

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Lilly Drive, Sterrett. A milk crate containing various hand tools made by different manufacturers valued at $1,500 was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Shelby County 433, Chelsea.

-Harassment in the parking lot of the 4800 building of Chesapeake Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 9200 block of Shelby County 51, Westover.

-Domestic investigation from the 70 block of Golden Road, Columbiana.

-Criminal trespass from the 2000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A Happi brand vape pen with Banana Runtz flavor was confiscated.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville. A Field and Stream camouflage hunting backpack, camouflage hunting jacket, Skill Saw hand tool bag, corded skill saw, Skill Saw brand, corded drill with chuck zip-tied to it and a corded Sawzall were stolen.

-Agency assist from Klein Road and Sun Valley Road, Harpersville.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 400 block of Shelby County 314, Columbiana.

-Harassment from the 10 block of Southwood Drive, Alabaster.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 2200 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence-assault third degree from the 100 block of Hollow Oak Drive, Bessemer.

-DUI from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 89, Montevallo.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 30 block of Coosa Cove Lane, Columbiana.

May 23

-Abandoned vehicle from Alabama 70 and Landfill Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property second degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Branchwater Way, Maylene. A SCCY 9-millimeter firearm was stolen.

-Theft of property first degree, forgery from the 400 block of Lakeshore Drive, Shelby. A total of $5,450.34 was stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from U.S. 280 East in the area between Shelby County 55 and Shelby County 51, Chelsea. A 2010 Chevy Cobalt valued at $3,000 was stolen.

-Incident from the 50 block of Ford Drive, Columbiana.

-Harassment from the 500 block of Ridge Lake Road, Columbiana.

-Harassing communications from the 1000 block of Shelby County 32, Columbiana.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree in front of the 7 Building of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A Lorcin model L-25 pistol was stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 7300 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A 2019 Chevy Colorado valued at $30,000 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 4700 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Harassment from the 3300 block of Shelby County 93, Helena.

-Possible fraudulent bill from the 9000 block of North Main Street, Wilsonville. A $100 bill, series 1981 A, was confiscated.

-Incident from the 100 block of Lorrin Lane, Sterrett.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Holcombe Lane, Columbiana.

-Agency assist from Alabama 25, Wilton.

May 24

-Public intoxication from Eagle Ridge Drive at Eagle Ridge Apartments.

-Property damage from the 40 block of Bevan Drive, Chelsea.

-Missing person from the 30 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of L and M Trace, Shelby.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 400 block of Griffin Park Lane, Birmingham. A Ruger 9-millimeter firearm was stolen.

-Theft of property second degree from the 7000 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo. A Smith & Wesson Model 14 38 Special valued at $550 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 9000 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 800 block of Shelby County 89, Montevallo.

May 25

-Unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle from the 4000 block of Eagle Ridge Court, Birmingham. A box of Magtech ammunition valued at $20 was recovered.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 200 block of Arbor Court, Chelsea.

-Resisting arrest, attempting to elude from the 100 block of Stoneridge Lane, Vandiver.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 500 block of Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea. A 2008 Ford F-350 was damaged.

-Incident from the 90 block of Higgins Road, Shelby.

-Miscellaneous information from the 700 block of Camp Branch Road, Alabaster.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from Eddings Lane, Alabaster.

May 26

-Incident from the 200 block of Davis Hawkins Street, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 500 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby. A glass pipe with residue, suspected meth (1.2 grams), title for a 2004 GMC Envoy, six sim cards for phones, a Motorola smartphone and an Apple smartphone were recovered.

-Incident from the 600 block of Talon Trace, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 52000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Found property from the 1200 block of Shelby County 52, Hoover. A 410 GA Pardner model short barrel gun, five rounds of ammunition, three pipes possibly containing drug residue, a weapon holster, four one-hitter marijuana pipes and marijuana (approximately 2 grams) were recovered.

-Public intoxication from the Shell on the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Burglary from the 2600 block of Buckboard Road, Birmingham. A wooden/glass door valued at $700 was damaged.

-Incident from the 19300 block of U.S. 280 at 280 Paint and Body, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 700 block of Old Lokey Ferry Road, Wilsonville. Three Visa gift cards with a combined value of $1,300 were stolen.

-Incident from the 200 block of Narrows Parkway, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 2100 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana.

-Public intoxication from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Hoover.

-Domestic violence-strangulation from the 100 block of Birmingham Street, Wilton.

-Death investigation from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Theft of property third degree from the 500 block of Joe White Road, Shelby. $505 was stolen via the Venmo app.

-Death investigation from Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. An Alabama driver’s license, Social Security card, two Wells Fargo debit cards, a Netspend debit card and five transaction statement receipts were confiscated.

May 27

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 700 block of Kiinstler Drive, Maylene. A double packaged manila envelope with suspected heroin and a straw with residue were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Coosa Cove Lane, Columbiana.

-Fire investigation from the 900 block of Old Highway 31, Alabaster. A residential home was burned.

-Public intoxication from the 55000 block of Alabama 25, Leeds.

-Incident from the 100 block of Cabin Wood Lane, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 600 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Leaving premises of gasoline sales establishment without remitting payment from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 at Murphy USA, Chelsea. Gasoline in the amounts of $65.24 on May 27, 2022; $64.31 on May 24, 2022; $58.78 on May 15, 2022; $61.96 on May 9, 2022; and $65.07 on May 6, 2022 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 500 block of Sunset Lake Lane, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 3 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A total of 16 automotive tires of unknown size valued at $2,000 were stolen, and a total of $1,350 was stolen from the cash register over a two-month period.

-Incident from the 4500 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Theft of property from Shelby County 406 and Lake Drive, Shelby. A 3-foot section of 50-pair telephone copper cable was stolen.

-Receiving stolen property second degree from Alabama 155 and Clay Pit Road, Montevallo. A Smith & Wesson .40-caliber firearm plus one magazine were recovered.

-Minor in possession or consumption of alcohol from Valleydale Road and Inverness Highland Drive.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from Valleydale Road and Inverness Highland Drive. Marijuana (5 grams) and a socket melted into a bottle cap with residue were confiscated.

-Disorderly conduct from the 300 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby.

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Milk valued at $2.42 and a brush valued at $4.40