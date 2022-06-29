Noah David Thomas

Noah David Thomas
Calera

Noah David Thomas, age 40, of Calera, passed away suddenly Sunday, June 26.

Noah had a passion for fishing, hunting, and Alabama football, but above all spending time with his precious daughter, nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kira Thomas; daughter, Hadley Thomas; parents, David and Kathy Thomas; brother, Adam Thomas (Rachel); nieces, Brynley Thomas and Lyla Thomas; nephew, Asher Thomas; and grandmother, Gwen Thomas.

A visitation will be held Thursday, June 30 at Calera Baptist Church from 5-8 p.m. A service will be held the following day at 2 p.m. Noah will lie in state an hour before services. He will be laid to rest in Shelby Memory Gardens. Brother Gary Bradley will be officiating.

