City Council update from Laura Joseph

What a great time to be in Helena! This summer is absolutely jam-packed with fun and exciting things for individuals, families and groups to enjoy – so I hope you’ll get out there and take advantage of the many opportunities to make some summer fun this month! Here are a few opportunities coming up in the next few weeks:

Helena’s annual Independence Day Celebration in Old Town, featuring live music by Telluride, kicks off July 3 and ends with an exciting fireworks extravaganza. Pro tip: Grab dinner at The Depot or Beef O’Brady’s and sit on the deck to watch the fireworks show or grab some food from Refined To Go or one of the many food trucks that will be there and watch the show from “Helena Beach” near the waterfall.

The Jane B. Holmes Summer Reading Program kicked off last month, and if you haven’t signed up yet, it’s not too late. This month’s events include visits with Helena’s Police and Fire Departments, afternoon board games, origami and an end-of-summer celebration with musician Jim Aycock.

Helena Market Days are still going strong, as more fresh fruits and veggies come into season during the summer months. Each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, come down to the amphitheater for fresh produce, homemade goodies, crafts, live music and lots of fun.

Many of the events that we look forward to are organized solely by citizens, and when these dedicated volunteers relocate or retire, we need folks who are willing to step up and give back. Therefore, I encourage each of you to be “Hands On In Helena” this summer.

Also, volunteering also doesn’t have to be hard or long-term. Come out and weed flower beds at a clean-up day, help set up tents for an event, design a social media graphic for an upcoming event, or just reach out and say, “How can I help?” Any of your elected officials can help connect you, and you can always call City Hall for more information.

I sincerely hope that each of you will attend at least three of our city’s events this summer and choose at least one group to get involved with, even if it’s just once or twice. We are #HelenaStrong, and we’re stronger together!

Hope you all have a wonderful summer, and I look forward to seeing you around town.

Sincerely,

Laura Joseph