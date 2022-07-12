Elizabeth Hoffman Rockco

Montevallo

Elizabeth Hoffman Rockco, age 86, of Montevallo passed away Monday, July 11.

Elizabeth was born April 30, 1936 to Gordon Park Hoffman and Laura Pauline Harvey Hoffman in Meridian, Mississippi. She married on August 2, 1952 to Billy Gene Rockco in Tylertown, Mississippi. They were married 65 years before he passed in 2017.

In 1963, they moved to Montevallo and opened their first funeral home with her family, Hoffman Funeral Home on Main Street. They grew their business by building Hoffman-Rockco Funeral Home on Highway 25 in Montevallo, later renamed Rockco Funeral Home. In 1978, they purchased Rockco Funeral Home in Centreville, expanding their ability to serve families in their time of need. Beth owned Rockco’s Florist for over 20 years and Beth’s Gift Shop on Main Street.

She loved traveling and went to several different countries including China, Japan the Holy Lands and others. She also loved to take photos of the beautiful places she visited. She loved her church, Wilton Baptist Church, and church family.

Beth was preceded in death by her husband; and her faithful canine companion, Toby.

She is survived by her children, Debbie Rockco Martin (Chuck) and Steve Rockco (Tracy); grandchildren, Laura Noah (Sean), Andy Martin (Andi), Parke Rockco (Brandy) and Chase Rockco, step grandchildren, Jeremy Payne (Miranda) and Alexander Payne; great grands, Amelia and Alex Martin, and Elizabeth Victoria Eloise Rockco; step great grands, Reese, Zoe’ and Henry Payne; her twin sisters, Ann H. Jarvis and Nan H. Mims (Troy) and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A visitation for Elizabeth will be held Friday, July 15 from 10-11 a.m. at Rockco Funeral Home (Montevallo). A private burial will occur Friday, July 15 at 11 a.m. at Montevallo City Cemetery, Montevallo. Guests are invited to stay at Rockco Funeral Home (Montevallo) for her celebration of life at 11:30 a.m., with Mr. Bruce Scarbrough to officiate.

Pallbearers are Andy Martin, Sean Noah, Parke Rockco, Chase Rockco, Alex Payne, Jeremy Payne, David Mims, Wesley Mims, and Josh Mims.

The family requests memorial donations be directed to Wilton Baptist Church, 212 Selma St., Wilton, AL 35187.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the Rockco family.