Full Moon BBQ launches 3rd annual ‘Backpack Blessings’ to support children of Alabama

From STAFF REPORTS

Full Moon Bar-B-Que announced that nominations for a child to receive a ‘Backpack Blessing’ are open starting Wednesday, July 20. According to Full Moon BBQ, Backpack Blessings is an initiative that provides food, supplies and hope to the children of Alabama and Mississippi through anonymous nominations.

Full Moon BBQ will be accepting nominations through an online nomination form from July 20 through Thursday, July 28.

During this third year of the campaign, 100 recipients will be selected to receive a Backpack Blessing valued at over $250 just in time for school starting back in early August. Each backpack will be filled with a $40 Full Moon BBQ gift card, a $40 Walmart gift card, school supplies and an array of Full Moon BBQ swag items.

“We started Backpack Blessings in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and served a wide range of children across the state of Alabama,” said Joe Maluff, co-owner of Full Moon BBQ. “Our team at Full Moon BBQ knew there was a need that we could meet in the lives of students through a warm meal and a backpack filled with school supplies.”

“After seeing 50 children’s needs met and family spirits lifted in 2020, we decided to make this an annual tradition,” said David Maluff, co-owner of Full Moon BBQ. “This third year, we’re doubling our giveback and giving away 100 backpacks as well as opening this up to the state of Mississippi in addition to Alabama. Our hope is that these backpacks set the tone for each child’s upcoming school year by not only providing tools for success but most importantly, the confidence every child deserves.”

To nominate a deserving child in the state of Alabama, visit the online entry form at Fullmoonbbq.com/backpackblessings and complete the nomination with detailed and specific information explaining why your nominee is deserving of the Backpack Blessing.

100 winners will be selected, and Full Moon BBQ will ship each backpack to the winner’s residence.

For more information about the Fall 2022 Backpack Blessings initiative and Full Moon Bar-B-Que, visit Fullmoonbbq.com or contact Krista Conlin at Krista@kcprojects.net.