Superior Grill closes after 27 years

Published 8:55 pm Sunday, July 31, 2022

By Emily Sparacino

The Birmingham location of Superior Grill on U.S. 280 closed on Sunday, July 31. (Contributed)

NORTH SHELBY – A popular Tex-Mex restaurant on U.S. 280 in Shelby County has closed its doors after nearly three decades in business.

Superior Grill closed on Sunday, July 31, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“Our first words must be thank you,” the post read. “Thank you Birmingham for 27 years of fun, friendships and family. #SuperiorBirmingham is officially closed.”

The announcement drew numerous comments from customers, many of whom shared fond memories from eating at the restaurant, a longtime landmark along the 280 corridor because of its brightly-lit, colorful façade.

“You have been the main ingredient for unforgettable memories in this wonderful city,” the restaurant’s final post read. “Come visit us at our Louisiana locations: Shreveport, Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette (coming soon).”

Superior’s Birmingham location had operated since 1995.

