Jamming at the Jubilee: Alabaster to host second annual event that brings local food, live music together

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The Alabaster Jubilee will be held for its second year on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Alabaster Municipal Complex, near the old Siluria water tower.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. and run until 9 p.m. with food trucks and music.

“Last year’s event was terrific, but we saw it as a way to sort of dip our toes into live events again since it was our first since 2019,” said Ward 5 Alabaster Councilman Jamie Cole. “So the first one was kind of this hybrid of CityFest and what we saw Jubilee could be. This year, a lot will change. First, the location will move from the THS campus to the green space at the Alabaster Municipal Complex. We have a lot of plans for that area, and this is an event that will be a new tradition there. Also, the focus will be more on music and local food. That’s what we are scaling to this year and going forward.”

In 2021, there were roughly several thousand people who came out to enjoy the first Jubilee.

While the lineup is still being finalized, Cole said he can assure the music will be excellent and the evening will be fun.

Those interested in the finalized lineup are encouraged to keep watching Alabastercityfest.com or on Facebook for continued details about the event.

“Jubilee is much more about just enjoying an evening of music,” Cole said. “We have several events that have other aspects, but what we really want folks to do with Jubilee is bring a blanket or a lawn chair and just jam.”

Cole said one thing he is proud of as an elected official is the increase in arts funding for the city of Alabaster.

“Our goal with Jubilee No. 2, along with other plans we have for expanding creative offerings, is to provide events in Alabaster that our residents would normally have to leave home for,” Cole said. “We are working to make Jubilee a new tradition, make CityFest bigger and better and bring other cultural events to the city, like being a southern hub for Alabama Symphony Orchestra partnering with our school system and the incredible facility at our Performing Arts Center. There is more to come, and it is all focused on more diverse creative offerings for our residents.”