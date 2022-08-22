New Animal Hospital open in Chelsea

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA– Constant Companion Animal Hospital is now open in Chelsea and hopes to provide quality care to the pets of local residents.

The business is the result of two years of planning by Dr. Scott Foster.

“We come hiking out here all the time—got to know the area pretty well,” Foster said. “I thought it was an area that’s growing very quickly—where there was room for another vet.”

Foster explained some of the motivations for starting his own business.

“I learned I didn’t want to work for a large corporate group,” Foster said. “After 6 months I learned quickly that I wanted to do my own thing” he said in relation to his past employment experiences.

Constant Companion officially opened on Tuesday, Aug. 16 and is located in the Narrows off of U.S. 280.

“I’ve been hearing everyday so far, that people like that we are privately owned,” Foster said.

The business is a standard practice that provides care for cats and dogs with services such as vaccines, wellness visits, emergencies and surgery, Foster said.

“Our team is incredible,” he said. “Got a really good team that is getting along and going well.”

Constant Companion is aiming for a more approachable business model.

“(We are) working on that 20-year relationship instead of that one-time bill,” Foster said. “(I am) doing things like I would do with my own dog.”

Constant Companion Animal Hospital is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will see emergencies during regular hours.