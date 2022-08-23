Guthrie’s coming to 280

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY– A new Guthrie’s restaurant is coming to U.S 280 in the coming months.

The new restaurant will be located in the former Zaxby’s building at 4629 U.S. 280.

“We’re just glad to be back in Birmingham,” Vice President of Operations, Jason Oliver said. “(We’re) coming back strong.”

This will be the third Guthrie’s in the Birmingham area following the franchises located in Trussville and Homewood.

The 280 location will be unique among current Birmingham locations as it will feature a dine-in option for customers.

“This provides a sit-down place for families to come,” Oliver said.

The building is a remodel based off of a new prototype.

The restaurant is tentatively planned to open sometime from mid to late October.

Those who wish to keep updated with the Guthrie’s restaurant franchise may follow its Facebook page at Facebook.com/guthrieschickenfingers.