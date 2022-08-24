Land transactions for July 7 through July 12

The following land transactions occurred between July 7 and July 12.

July 7

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Linda Roxbury, for $255,000, for Lot 262 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Wade Joiner to Jarred Stamps, for $331,000, for Lot 67 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Joshua Weyman Roland to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $295,800, for Lot 31 in Waterstone Phase 3.

-Daniel M. Kirkley to FKH SFR L LP, for $246,500, for Lot 153 in Lexington Parc Sector 1.

-Janice Clifton Moore to David Michael Jackson, for $63,740, for property in Section 1, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Melanie Nicole Gaither to Jaejoo Lim, for $412,500, for Lot 2582 in Highland Lakes 25th Sector Phase I.

-OP Gold LLC to Resicap Alabama Owner II LLC, for $304,900, for Lot 13 in Navajo Hills Ninth Sector.

-Javier Mazzoni to Stephanie Adams, for $275,000, for Lot 9AA in Stone Brook First Sector Resurvey of Lots 9A, 9B and 9C.

-South Grande View Development Co Inc. to 12 & 80 Land LLC, for $975,263, for property in Section 21, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Acton Land Co LLC and Michael Buird, for $18,000, for Lots 36 and 37 in Hanna Farms Amended Map.

-Anita West and James Andrew Maxwell, for $310,000, for Lot 10 in Perkins Landing Sectors 1 and 2 Resurvey of Lots 10 and 11 Final Plat.

-Ben J. Praytor to Ben J. Praytor, for $225,670, for Lot 8 in Woodvale Subdivision.

-Amy Leigh Lawrence to Arlyn Mcrae Marheine, for $175,000, for Lot 7 in Willow Cove Phase I.

-Jeannie Kay Burton to Jeannie Kay Burton, for $279,700, for Lot 5 in Kerry Downs.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Stephen P. Benton, for $731,000, for Lot 50 in Maple Ridge Subdivision.

-Katrina Ann Talley to Katrina Ann Talley, for $173,700, for Lot 5 in Royal Pines.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Christopher Scott Hamrick, for $539,000, for Lot 811 in Eagle Point 8th Sector Phase One.

-Patti W. Brehm to Patti W. Brehm, for $152,675, for property in Section 13, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Emily K. Morrison to Emily K. Morrison, for $8,260, for Lot 25 in Coosa River Estates.

-Emily K. Morrison to Emily K. Morrison, for $155,910, for Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 in South Calera.

-John M. Jones to Kimberly G. Smith, for $315,000, for Lot 60 in Forest Lakes Sector 2 Phase 2.

July 8

-Benjamin Edward Flavin to FKH SFR L LP, for $380,000, for Lot 64 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Jerry L. Cannon to Jerry L. Cannon, for $244,300, for Lot 424 in Savannah Pointe Sector V Phase I.

-Willis Scurlock to Douglas Scurlock, for $42,390, for property in Section 27, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Jodie Adair Haley Johnston to Karma Labue, for $180,000, for Lot 9 in Plantation South Third Sector Phase II.

-Zeyad Shunnarah to Tanner Bradshaw, for $170,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Dunstans of the Town of Calera.

-Charles Evans to Charles Evans, for $350,000, for Lot 459 in Riverwoods Fourth Sector Phase III Final Plat.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to George Earl Kurtts, for $199,880, for Lot 26 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Fred Winkler Sims to Jakayla Renee Mitchell, for $225,000, for Lot 245 in Wyndham Wilkerson Phase V.

-James E. Ray to Jeffrey C. Cook, for $335,287, for Lot 1763 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 5.

-Janice Farrehi to Alliance Wealth Builder 297 Fran DR Land Trust, for $150,975, for Lot 2 in Green Valley Second Sector.

-Wanda Carrigan to Leroy Fred Raymond, for $260,000, for Lot 248 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 2.

-G * IX Brook Highland LLC to Brook Highland SC LLC, for $77,000,000, for Lot 1 and 2A in Brook Highland Plaza Resurvey, Lot 2A and 2B in Lowe’s Addition to Brook Highland Plaza Amended Map,

-Zachary B. McFarland to Pedro Henrique Araujo Costa, for $302,000, for Lot 1310 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 7th Amended Plat.

-4032 Bent River Series of Burdtopia LLC to FKH SFR L LP, for $358,000, for Lot 9 in Bent River Commons 1st Sector.

-Jenna Haynes of Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, of $252,000, for Lot 121 in Nottingham Phase 3 Final Plat.

-David Thomas to FKH SFR L LP, for $230,000, for Lot 120 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Johnny Beard to Walker Family Holdings LTD, for $215,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Michael Bush to Dorothy Elizabeth Wheeler Johnson, for $250,000, for Lot 308 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 2 Resurvey of Lots 308 & 309 Final Plat.

-Jamie Jordan to Willie James McKinney, for $32,370, for property in Section 25, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Alfred A. Lamoureux to Alfred A. Lamoureux, for $61,000, for property in Section 7, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Cloverleaf Creamery Company to Peter C. Winford, for $95,000, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Tyler M. Landolt to Holly Crimm, for $237,500, for Lot A in Riverwood Seventh Setor Amended Survey.

-VM Pronto LLC to BTR Scattered Site Owner 2 LLC, for $207,716.48, for Lot 13 in Willows at Calera.

-Angela R. Lucas to Gerald J. Collins, for $650,000, for Lot 1 in Faheys Subdivision.

July 11

-Kayla N. Holland to Samantha Emily Scott, for $244,000, for Lot 100 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Rex A. Berry to John C. Shepherd, for $400,000, for Lot 32 in Belvedere Cove Phase III Final Plat.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Kenneth A. Shier, for $544,013, for Lot 4361 in Abingdon by the River Phase 4.

-Phil Bass to FKH SFR L LP, for $415,000, for Lot 3 in Chestnut Forest.

-Deborah M. Solomon to Resicap Alabama Owner II LLC, for $232,000, for Lot 20 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Christopher Cook to Robert Hanley, for $683,000, for Lot 19 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One Amended Map 2nd Amendment.

-Robert E. Hanley to Anthony Bianchi, for $880,000, for Lot 1 in Greystone 6th Sector.

-Keith Elder to Nighat Y. Janjua, for $615,000, for Lot 13 in Heatherwood 4th Sector 2nd Addition.

-Chris Moore to Resicap Alabama Owner II LLC, for $268,000, for Lot 42 in Saint Charles Place of Jackson Square Phase Two Sector One.

-Ginger Lovelady to Myhands Redevelopment LLC, for $187,500, for Lot 17 in Wynlake Phase II.

-Danny R. Brooks to Simon Bowen, for $70,000, for property in Section 21, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Clarence C. Craft to Lonnie Harris, for $380,000, for Lot 441 in Windstone IV.

-Charles Tidmore to Terry Wilson, for $85,000, for Lot 7 in Columbiana Homes Inc.

-Better Than Before Properties LLC to Paul L. Martin, for $165,000, for property in Section 19, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Mark Sidwell to Douglas Calvin, for $500,000, for Lot 2819 in Highland Lakes 28th Sector.

-Jon Coy to Caroline Homes & Investments LLC, for $213,000, for Lot 55 in Southlake Townhomes First Addition.

-ALA 5 Leading Property LLC to Thomas Properties and Investments LLC, for $75,000, for Lot 2 in L Kelleys Addition to Westover.

-Howard V. Payton to James D. Sumpter, for $799,900, for Lot 18 in Legacy Place LLC Resurvey.

-Timothy N. Castille to Barbara Ann Valentine Miller, for $375,000, for Lot 204 in Ridge at Stonehaven Phase Two.

-David Stewart Hall to Gail Ferguson, for $190,000, for Lot 69 in Indian Highlands Third Addition.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Bradley W. Gardner, for $596,205, for Lot B-66 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Carl S. Lavett to Amanda Mercer, for $535,000, for Lot 1323 in Weatherly Wixford Forest Sector 13 Amended Map.

-Stephanie K. Miles to Brantley Lecroy, for $300,000, for Lot 1418 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 2.

-Sally Shaver to Darrel Gayle Tubbs, for $360,000, for Lot 39 in Meadow Brook 9th Sector.

-Pascha Kelley to Sheila Kent, for $324,000, for Lot 53 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Sean M. McAllister to Joseph Benray Pineda, for $255,000, for Lot 23 in Silver Creek Section 1.

-Dorothy J. Walton to Timothy Walker Kent, for $120,310, for Lot 1 in Walton Family Subdivision.

-Jennifer Kay Pate to Shannon M. Pate, for $64,100, for property in Section 29, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-James D. Sumpter to Michael Paul Ward, for $625,000, for Lot 2203 in Birkdale at Ballantrae Final Plat.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Martha Waleszczuk, for $285,650, for Lot 265 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Nathan Aaron Williams to BNTR SFR Owner LLC, for $329,000, for Lot 61 in Polo Crossings Sector III.

-119 Realty Inc. to SWNC Indian Springs LLC, for $835,000, for Lot B in Old Mill Trace Resurvey of Lot 1 Resurvey of Lots 1, 2 and 3.

-Nelson Eugene McCrea to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $324,200, for Lot 7 in Shelby Farms Amended Map.

July 12

-Caiden Sinclair to Randall Simmons, for $85,000, for Lot 4 in Cartville Estates.

-Walter G. Douglas to William C. Cornman, for $305,000, for Lot 38 in Chadwick Sector 4.

-Maxime Madhere to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $212,400, for Lot 117 in Stonecreek Phase 1 Final Plat Map.

-Shawn Michael Hughes to Douglas Deeter, for $150,000, for Lot 2-18 in Chelsea Park 2nd Sector.

-Bradley J. Brock to MCH SFR Property Owner 4 LLC, for $273,500, for Lot 6-103 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Heather Davis Compton, for $957,398, for Lot 1513 in Blackridge Phase 5.

-Michael D. Orr to FKH SFR L LP, for $304,500, for Lot 15 in Hunter Hills Phase 3.

-James R. Williamson to George R. Giddens, for $776,000, for Lot 5 in Woodford First Addition Amended Map.

-Casandra L. Taylor to David Suedkamp, for $235,000, for Lot 3 in Gentry Family Subdivision.

-Shirley D. Johnson to William Prier, for $470,000, for Lot 62 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Four.

-W. Earl Richards Charitable Foundation Inc. to Daniel William Funk, for $375,000, for property in Section 27, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Michael Craig Brittain to William Kuehner, for $305,000, for Lot 28 in South Forty.

-CS Equity Partners LLC to RCS Capital LLC, for $2,385,540, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Rodney Beck to Ashley D. Martin, for $345,000, for Lot 523 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase I.

-Robert Steven Frye to John Jason Walker, for $370,000, for Lot 136 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes Resurvey of Lots 129 thru 178.

-Cuyler Murphy to Ryan Beth Berry, for $560,000, for Lot 322 in Alabama Power Company Recreational Cottage Site Sector 3.

-HTE Housing LLC to Maron J. Boohaker, for $395,000, for Lot 38 in Bent River Commons.

-Christopher S. Arnold to Karl Holmes, for $485,000, for Lot 321 in Creekside Phase 2 Part C Final Plat.

-John R. Ippolito to John R. Ippolito, for $270,000, for Lot 37 in Saint Charles Place Jackson Square Phase Two Sector One.

-Mark Doyle McPherson to Joey Braud, for $455,000, for Lot 5 in Southpointe Sixth Sector Phase One.

-Beth T. Ellison to Jonathan Higgins, for $275,000, for Lot 125 in Cottages at Stonehaven Second Addition Phase Two.

-Tommy McLendon to Angelia McLendon, for $162,900, for Lot 65 in Saddle Run.

-Olivia Shands Horan to Cory M. Gossett, for $326,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-IRA Innovations LLC to Rose Sanderson, for $195,500, for Lot 5 in Cantebury Estates First Addition.

-Betty Jo Cooper to Michael W. Nilsson, for $345,000, for Lot 349 in Weatherly Wixford Moor Section 24.

-J. Reid Braswell to Carlos Maravilla Melendez Cruz, for $240,000, for Lot 5 in Berryhill Resurvey of Lots 4, 5 and 6.

-Sidney Kent Brooks to Michael S. Rice, for $675,000, for Lot 4 in Indian Highland Estates.

-Mark Steven Slovensky to Emma N. Stenman, for $197,500, for Lot 147 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Cornelius Crum, for $510,000, for Lot 74 in Bent Creek Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Robert Lesinger to Lori Rueschenberg, for $333,000, fo rLot 276 in Eagle Point 2nd Sector Phase 4.

-Lukas Derek Dobbs to Micah Wayne Murphy, for $225,000, for Lot 28 in Savannah Pointe Sector IX Amended Map.

-J and R Properties LLC to Cedar Tree Grove LLC, for $400,000, for Lot 11 in Bozemans Survey of the Town of Wilton.

-Shelby Investments LLC to Mike Weeks, for $240,000, for Lot 3 in Red Oak Farms.

-Kelly Stamps Griffin to Dulce Rivera, for xxx, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.