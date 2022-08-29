Paul Joseph “Joey” McFarland, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. Joey was born Nov. 9, 1972, to Fred McFarland and Joann Bullard.

Joey is preceded in death by his father, Fred McFarland. Joey is survived by his loving wife, Joan McFarland; daughter, Emily McFarland; son, Michael McCullough (Amanda); granddaughters, Chloe McCullough, Lillian McCullough and Allison McCullough; brothers, Bobby McFarland (Sherry) and Benjie McFarland (Tammy); sister, Julie Smith (Johnathan); nephews, Lil Bob McFarland (Savannah), Lil Ben McFarland (Melisa), Brandon McFarland (Danielle), Bradley Lesley and Eric Magouyrk; nieces, Amberly Carlson (Lee) and Jennifer Magouyrk; a host of great nieces and nephews, and other family and friends.

Services for Joey will be Saturday, August 27, 2022, with visitation at 1:00 p.m. and a service at 2:00 p.m.