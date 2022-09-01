Fatal shooting occurs in Leeds

FROM STAFF REPORTS

LEEDS– A shooting occurred on the 400 block Alexander Road in the Leeds area of Shelby County on Thursday evening, Aug. 31.

One person was reported as deceased at the scene, and the Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident as a homicide.

“About 6:15 last night, Shelby County 911 received a call of a person shot,” Maj. Clay Hammac said. “This was in the upper-east corner of the Shelby county line— unincorporated Leeds.”

Authorities have confirmed that the victim is a 16-year-old male.

“We have reason to believe there are two, possibly three offenders,” Hammac said. “We are still gathering information to confirm and corroborate those reports.”

There is currently a significant amount of law enforcement in the surrounding area as they continue to investigate and gather additional information.

“We want to continue to encourage the public to contact Crime Stoppers or the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office with any information that they think would be helpful,” Hammac said.

This article will be updated as more information is released.