Marriages for Sept. 1-30
Published 4:31 pm Tuesday, October 11, 2022
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Sept. 1-30:
-Elizabeth Grace Wingate and Ryan Austin Cothern.
-Dawson Franklin Painter and Bonnie Joan Watts.
-Paisley Elizabeth Armstrong and Cameron Isaiah Howard.
-Eric David West and Devyn Corren Jackson.
-Ryan Christopher Martin and Ansley Carson Sims.
-Sabrina Dashonda Watts and Staci Michelle Terry.
-Charity Lea Snow and Kennixe Lee Walton.
-Cristhian Alejandro Arambula Zamora to Zahira Garcia.
-Sarah Ellis Crossland to Brandon Taylor Reiser.
-Kermit Leon Draper to Amanda Ashley Olson.
-Justin Lee Strange to Melissa Paige Landers.
-Juan Antonio Anguiano to Jael Celeste Guerrero.
-Lederrius Dejuan Gray to Belinda Marie Phelps.
-Rolando Samuel Sical to Keishla Denisse Lopez De Jesus.
-Arthur Wilson Agee, Jr. and Ilene Iola Dyer.
-Jordan Warner Anderson and Rebekah Christina Kirkland.
-Boyd Chastain Christenberry to Margaret Claire Coe.
-Justin Shane Willis to Rita Dolores Godwin.
-Katherine Marie Wideman to Richard Andrew Maltz.
-Carami Autumn Garrett to Darius Kevon Dunklin.
-Steven Warren Austin to Sonya Marie Moore.
-Steven Christian McIntyre to Laura Marie Anderson.
-Che Jerome McNichols to Sheneka Annette Campbell.
-Angel Danielle Jackson to Briana Lynn Higginbotham.
-Graham Phillips Talley to Destiny Michelle Taylor.
-Joshua Micah Avant to Sidnie Davis Miller.
-Jerimy Shane Boyd to Cortney Thompson Plunkett.
-Lisa Mariha Tarpley to Dennis Wayne Sullivan, Jr.
-Farhana Ali to Marvin Leon Washington.
-Job Franklin Scroggins to Shelby Lauren Williamson.
-Danielle Marie Dubose to Matthew Joseph Cotter.
-Roy Neal White to Regenia Gail Robinson.
-Xavius Marquis Gowdy to Tiffany Michelle Toney.
-Kevin Lee Henry to Pricilla Susie Grice.
-Keviah La Mecia Ross to Tahj Malik Barnes.
-Gary Andrews Sellers to Frances Demitra Jackson.
-Angel Jesus Garcia, Jr. and Tyesha Hudson.
-Dante Jamaal Howe to Jessica Shada Carter.
-Jose Enrique Exposito Leal to Jeannette Elizondo.
-Carlina Willingham to John David Durham.
-Inocencio Chavez, Jr. and Julia Lauren Spring.
-Corey Alexander Christophe to Rachel Denise Martin.
-Alyshia Kaytlin Elliott to Joshua Adam Lewis.
-Julia Taylor Justiss to Trinity Wayne Freeman.
-Jaxon Scott Butterworth to Jaydyn Alyssa Pierce.
-Jesse Davis Pryor to Olivia Nicole Smith.
-Will Robert Taft to Jennifer Lee Wittig.
-Kacye Golson Saunders to Mark Rashard Kelly.
-Christopher Phillip Stamps to Kristin Michelle Kizziah.
-Martin Tellez Belman to Bertha Alicia Barragan Sanchez.
-Matthew Clinton Smith to Amanda Joanne West.
-Brady Thomas Aultman to Sydney Payton Spann.
-Emilija Kiskis to Mitchell Daniel Bromley.
-James Nathan Owens to Lindsay Ann Smith.
-Riley Baker Eidson to Michelle Allyne White.
-Maria Cilvia Pineda Rios to Miguel Cruz Hernandez.
-Thomas Catchings Holloman to Emily Ann Purner.
-Crystal Dawn Cardenas to Wesley James Tibbs.
-Taynara Gabrielly Andrade De Melo to Wallison Guilherme Silva Magalhaes.
-Shelly Nicole Dickinson to Christopher Todd Stephens.
-Kenneth Daniel Stockton to Jennifer Lynn Kelley.
-Nicole Ann Pace Alexander to Dustin Michael Murdock.
-Hannah Lynn Hughston to Kylan Kane Mann.
-Adam Benjamin Metros to Angela Aileen Daniel.
-Samantha Ryan Ashley to Laura Millicent Tucker.
-Kara Steele Cable to Jacob Tyler Cable.
-Parker Charles Bagwell to Lauren Marie Davis.
-Samuel Reeves Hutchinson to Carey Lynn Thomas.
-Bernardo De Jesus Rodriguez to Laura Kayline Flores Miller.
-Alexander James Berryman to Trac Ngoc Vo.
-Holly Jessica Clemente Matthew Conrad Gosney.
-Lauren Elizabeth Bush to Jacob Ryan Lee.
-Daulton Richard Greene to Sarah Renae Renfro.
-Cody Auburn Rice to Destin Celeste Walters.
-Kayla Ladd Beckham to Brian Scott Roggensack.
-Eric Rodriguez Soriano Tabor to Catia Estefani Aguirre Garcia.
-James Harrison Moore, II and Bobbi Lynn H. Brown.
-Jillian Claire Carter to Paul Graham Caldwell.
-Carl Joseph Mancuso to Kelly Rachel Buchanan.
-Kevin Marcus Kimbrel to Devin Elizabeth Mays.
-Jairo Jesus Cedeno Benitez to Ariana Yesmar Gonzalez Yoris.
-Whitney Brooke Stanford to Joseph Austin Barclay.
-Matthew Kyle Green to Mollie Anne Sullivan.
-Juan Cristian Martinez Vega to Jessica Marie Covington.
-Jack Wendell Lucas to Sara Marie Carden.
-Khristopher Rubyn Stallworth to Ashley Lauren Hatter.
-Erica Christine Speagle to Nicholas Salem Wadsworth.
-Hampton Wright Rogers to Elizabeth Olive Malinoski.
-John Timothy Hillin to Dana Kristen Baxter.
-Kayla Nichole Tyus to Tanganeke Deann Cooper.
-Elizabeth Nicole Waite to Jordan Edward Woodward.
-Deanta Antwon Lavender to Conswayla Diane Sawyer.
-Rochelle Latrice Whitley to Quarn Rauseti Anumene.
-Joshua Paul Bertram to Lauren Elizabeth Brawley.
-Kyle Michael Everett to Joseph Ray Stark.
-Joshua Kent Richie to Savannah Beth Clemens.
-Nicole Maryjane Clark to Stanley Darrell McGhee.
-Richard Earl Keller, Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Adams.
-Mary Catherine Moncrief Italiano to Jessica Ruth Averett.
-Kyaw Kyawnaing Tun to Thu Zar Tun.
-Casey Lowell Alday to Hannah Kaelyn Little.
-Meagan Renee Willingham to Michael Robert Messina.
-Angela Dawn Wigley to Samuel Louis Woodward.
-Marquis Letranze Robbins to Latanatha Thompkins Maddox.
-Justin Caleb Cardoza to Brianna Garnet Vencill.
-Laura Ashtyn Gibbs to William Jacob McClinton.
-Crystal Rogers to Timothy Nathaniel Johnson.
-Brittney Mariah Flores to Ashley Nicole Linder.
-Alyssa Faith O’Steen to Arthur Allan Cummings.
-Hannah Nicole Davenport to Austin Blake Mcada.
-Benjamin Henry Bickerstaff to Sarah Katherine McConnell.
-Mallory Maria Morrison to Mark Wilkins Thatcher.
-Ashley Nicole Redfield to Jeremy Allan McKenzie.
-Brandon Doyle Kirkland to Tiffaney Glyn Lojuk.
-Audrey Lane Eubanks to Spenser Dwayne Ethridge.
-Anthony Dylan Brown to Sydni Leigh Bolden.
-Sarah Madeline Elizabeth Kirkland to Adam Thomas Landefeld.
-Ian Slade Ousley to Sky Julianna Kitchens.
-Chance Warner Reynolds to Desiree Mae Sudaria Agustin.