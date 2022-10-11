Marriages for Sept. 1-30

Published 4:31 pm Tuesday, October 11, 2022

By Briana Sansom

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Sept. 1-30:

-Elizabeth Grace Wingate and Ryan Austin Cothern.

-Dawson Franklin Painter and Bonnie Joan Watts.

-Paisley Elizabeth Armstrong and Cameron Isaiah Howard.

-Eric David West and Devyn Corren Jackson.

-Ryan Christopher Martin and Ansley Carson Sims.

-Sabrina Dashonda Watts and Staci Michelle Terry.

-Charity Lea Snow and Kennixe Lee Walton.

-Cristhian Alejandro Arambula Zamora to Zahira Garcia.

-Sarah Ellis Crossland to Brandon Taylor Reiser.

-Kermit Leon Draper to Amanda Ashley Olson.

-Justin Lee Strange to Melissa Paige Landers.

-Juan Antonio Anguiano to Jael Celeste Guerrero.

-Lederrius Dejuan Gray to Belinda Marie Phelps.

-Rolando Samuel Sical to Keishla Denisse Lopez De Jesus.

-Arthur Wilson Agee, Jr. and Ilene Iola Dyer.

-Jordan Warner Anderson and Rebekah Christina Kirkland.

-Boyd Chastain Christenberry to Margaret Claire Coe.

-Justin Shane Willis to Rita Dolores Godwin.

-Katherine Marie Wideman to Richard Andrew Maltz.

-Carami Autumn Garrett to Darius Kevon Dunklin.

-Steven Warren Austin to Sonya Marie Moore.

-Steven Christian McIntyre to Laura Marie Anderson.

-Che Jerome McNichols to Sheneka Annette Campbell.

-Angel Danielle Jackson to Briana Lynn Higginbotham.

-Graham Phillips Talley to Destiny Michelle Taylor.

-Joshua Micah Avant to Sidnie Davis Miller.

-Jerimy Shane Boyd to Cortney Thompson Plunkett.

-Lisa Mariha Tarpley to Dennis Wayne Sullivan, Jr.

-Farhana Ali to Marvin Leon Washington.

-Job Franklin Scroggins to Shelby Lauren Williamson.

-Danielle Marie Dubose to Matthew Joseph Cotter.

-Roy Neal White to Regenia Gail Robinson.

-Xavius Marquis Gowdy to Tiffany Michelle Toney.

-Kevin Lee Henry to Pricilla Susie Grice.

-Keviah La Mecia Ross to Tahj Malik Barnes.

-Gary Andrews Sellers to Frances Demitra Jackson.

-Angel Jesus Garcia, Jr. and Tyesha Hudson.

-Dante Jamaal Howe to Jessica Shada Carter.

-Jose Enrique Exposito Leal to Jeannette Elizondo.

-Carlina Willingham to John David Durham.

-Inocencio Chavez, Jr. and Julia Lauren Spring.

-Corey Alexander Christophe to Rachel Denise Martin.

-Alyshia Kaytlin Elliott to Joshua Adam Lewis.

-Julia Taylor Justiss to Trinity Wayne Freeman.

-Jaxon Scott Butterworth to Jaydyn Alyssa Pierce.

-Jesse Davis Pryor to Olivia Nicole Smith.

-Will Robert Taft to Jennifer Lee Wittig.

-Kacye Golson Saunders to Mark Rashard Kelly.

-Christopher Phillip Stamps to Kristin Michelle Kizziah.

-Martin Tellez Belman to Bertha Alicia Barragan Sanchez.

-Matthew Clinton Smith to Amanda Joanne West.

-Brady Thomas Aultman to Sydney Payton Spann.

-Emilija Kiskis to Mitchell Daniel Bromley.

-James Nathan Owens to Lindsay Ann Smith.

-Riley Baker Eidson to Michelle Allyne White.

-Maria Cilvia Pineda Rios to Miguel Cruz Hernandez.

-Thomas Catchings Holloman to Emily Ann Purner.

-Crystal Dawn Cardenas to Wesley James Tibbs.

-Taynara Gabrielly Andrade De Melo to Wallison Guilherme Silva Magalhaes.

-Shelly Nicole Dickinson to Christopher Todd Stephens.

-Kenneth Daniel Stockton to Jennifer Lynn Kelley.

-Nicole Ann Pace Alexander to Dustin Michael Murdock.

-Hannah Lynn Hughston to Kylan Kane Mann.

-Adam Benjamin Metros to Angela Aileen Daniel.

-Samantha Ryan Ashley to Laura Millicent Tucker.

-Kara Steele Cable to Jacob Tyler Cable.

-Parker Charles Bagwell to Lauren Marie Davis.

-Samuel Reeves Hutchinson to Carey Lynn Thomas.

-Bernardo De Jesus Rodriguez to Laura Kayline Flores Miller.

-Alexander James Berryman to Trac Ngoc Vo.

-Holly Jessica Clemente Matthew Conrad Gosney.

-Lauren Elizabeth Bush to Jacob Ryan Lee.

-Daulton Richard Greene to Sarah Renae Renfro.

-Cody Auburn Rice to Destin Celeste Walters.

-Kayla Ladd Beckham to Brian Scott Roggensack.

-Eric Rodriguez Soriano Tabor to Catia Estefani Aguirre Garcia.

-James Harrison Moore, II and Bobbi Lynn H. Brown.

-Jillian Claire Carter to Paul Graham Caldwell.

-Carl Joseph Mancuso to Kelly Rachel Buchanan.

-Kevin Marcus Kimbrel to Devin Elizabeth Mays.

-Jairo Jesus Cedeno Benitez to Ariana Yesmar Gonzalez Yoris.

-Whitney Brooke Stanford to Joseph Austin Barclay.

-Matthew Kyle Green to Mollie Anne Sullivan.

-Juan Cristian Martinez Vega to Jessica Marie Covington.

-Jack Wendell Lucas to Sara Marie Carden.

-Khristopher Rubyn Stallworth to Ashley Lauren Hatter.

-Erica Christine Speagle to Nicholas Salem Wadsworth.

-Hampton Wright Rogers to Elizabeth Olive Malinoski.

-John Timothy Hillin to Dana Kristen Baxter.

-Kayla Nichole Tyus to Tanganeke Deann Cooper.

-Elizabeth Nicole Waite to Jordan Edward Woodward.

-Deanta Antwon Lavender to Conswayla Diane Sawyer.

-Rochelle Latrice Whitley to Quarn Rauseti Anumene.

-Joshua Paul Bertram to Lauren Elizabeth Brawley.

-Kyle Michael Everett to Joseph Ray Stark.

-Joshua Kent Richie to Savannah Beth Clemens.

-Nicole Maryjane Clark to Stanley Darrell McGhee.

-Richard Earl Keller, Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Adams.

-Mary Catherine Moncrief Italiano to Jessica Ruth Averett.

-Kyaw Kyawnaing Tun to Thu Zar Tun.

-Casey Lowell Alday to Hannah Kaelyn Little.

-Meagan Renee Willingham to Michael Robert Messina.

-Angela Dawn Wigley to Samuel Louis Woodward.

-Marquis Letranze Robbins to Latanatha Thompkins Maddox.

-Justin Caleb Cardoza to Brianna Garnet Vencill.

-Laura Ashtyn Gibbs to William Jacob McClinton.

-Crystal Rogers to Timothy Nathaniel Johnson.

-Brittney Mariah Flores to Ashley Nicole Linder.

-Alyssa Faith O’Steen to Arthur Allan Cummings.

-Hannah Nicole Davenport to Austin Blake Mcada.

-Benjamin Henry Bickerstaff to Sarah Katherine McConnell.

-Mallory Maria Morrison to Mark Wilkins Thatcher.

-Ashley Nicole Redfield to Jeremy Allan McKenzie.

-Brandon Doyle Kirkland to Tiffaney Glyn Lojuk.

-Audrey Lane Eubanks to Spenser Dwayne Ethridge.

-Anthony Dylan Brown to Sydni Leigh Bolden.

-Sarah Madeline Elizabeth Kirkland to Adam Thomas Landefeld.

-Ian Slade Ousley to Sky Julianna Kitchens.

-Chance Warner Reynolds to Desiree Mae Sudaria Agustin.

