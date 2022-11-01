Women’s basketball preview: Briarwood prepares for new season Published 4:01 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

NORTH SHELBY – A new season is finally here for Briarwood’s women’s basketball team and the Lions are preparing for their first game after a long preseason of consistently building chemistry with their young team and four returning starters.

“For the first time in a few years, we’ve got a lot of energy in our program,” Briarwood head coach Lorie Kerley said. “All of our girls rallied around our seniors and we have great senior leadership this year. I am really looking forward to a great season and we have a lot of expectations.”

Although Briarwood is primarily a younger team according to Kerley, there’s a lot of potential for a successful season for the Lions in their area. Especially with players like senior Taylor Smith returning after recovering from a season-ending injury.

“All the girls are really excited,” said Kerley. “I really think that any of the teams that we are going to be playing are going to be really exciting. This year we’re just going to have to be smart about who our opponent is and adjust our style.”

The team discussed how their focus switched more this preseason to pay closer attention to the smaller things rather than the big picture since many of the players have had experience playing at the varsity level for Briarwood.

“We’ve been really able to focus on the little things than the big picture,” Kerley said about having many returning players this season. “Last year we spent a lot of time learning our offense and we did have a lot of time to break down little things. We’ve spent a lot of time being able to develop our chemistry, doing the little things well, and setting good strategies.”

Briarwood is set to face Benjamin Russell for their first game of the season on Thursday, Nov. 10.