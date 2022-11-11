Helena girls win thrilling opener against Calera Published 10:25 am Friday, November 11, 2022

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HELENA – Behind a clutch finish on Thursday, Nov. 10, the Helena Huskies were able to start the 2022 basketball season 1-0 with a tightly-contested victory against the Calera Eagles.

After giving up a 33-28 lead early in the final quarter, the Huskies were able to finish strongly, breaking a 33-33 tie with 3:21 left by ending the game on a 5-0 run.

Calera ultimately had several chances down 36-33, but Helena’s defense remained strong down the stretch to close out the win.

The first quarter of the game was a back-and-forth affair from the opening 3-pointer banked in from Calera to the six lead changes throughout.

After draining the first shot of the game from beyond the arc, Calera was able to jump out to an 8-6 lead at one point, but the Huskies responded with a strong 6-0 run to end the quarter.

That gave them the largest lead of the game by either team to that point t 12-8 entering the second quarter.

Calera, however, started the second quarter much like the first—with an opening 3-pointer. That quickly brought the Eagles to within a point.

The Eagles then followed that with another basket for a quick 5-0 run. Then, the scoring came to a screeching halt for the next three minutes.

Calera, however, was able to bounce back late in the quarter with six more points, but Helena never could find any offense, ultimately going scoreless in the quarter.

With the Eagles getting their rhythm back and playing an impressive defensive period, they were able to put together an 11-0 run in the quarter to take a 19-12 advantage into the half.

Out of the break, the two traded 3-pointers to kick off an exciting third quarter.

Helena was able to start the quarter on an 8-3 run that brought the Huskies to within two points at 22-20.

Calera responded with a basket to go back up by four, but Helena had found an offensive rhythm after the slow second quarter.

The Huskies ended the quarter on an 11-6 run to storm in front 31-28 going to the final quarter.

Helena extended the lead to five with an early basket, but the Eagles fought their way back with a 5-0 run to even the score at 33-33.

A made free throw with 3:30 remaining, however, broke the tie in Helena’s favor, while a layup just more than a minute later made it a three-point game. Then, a great inbounds play on the sideline with less than 15 seconds left led to one last wide open layup to make it 38-33 with five to play, ultimately leading to the win.