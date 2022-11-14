Martee Bennett Forehand Published 4:52 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

Martee Bennett Forehand, a resident of Pelham, Alabama passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the age of 56. She was surrounded at home with her family after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Martee influenced many lives during her 24 years in the Shelby County/Pelham City School systems.

The family will receive friends, Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Gassett Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jason Tew officiating. Burial will be at Pine View Gardens with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing. A celebration of life service will also be held Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Pelham Ridge Elementary School.

Martee is survived by her husband Tommy Forehand; parents Joe & Sara Bennett; children Jacob Forehand, Justin Forehand; siblings Tracy Brooks (Lamar), Michael Bennett (Susan); many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Lamar Brooks, Brandon Tew, Chad Horne, Adam Horne, Christopher Matthews, and Bradley Speer. Honorary pallbearers will be Hill Brooks, Wesley Horne, Don Lee, Mark Williams, and Daniel Crockett.

Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net