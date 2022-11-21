Ethelene Hallman Published 11:00 am Monday, November 21, 2022

Ethelene Hallman, age 102, of Birmingham, passed away on November 18, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 2PM on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Bolton Funeral Home. The visitation will begin at 1PM. Bill Stockton and Bill Phares will be officiating. She will be laid to rest at Mt. Tabor Cemetery.

Ethelene is preceded in death by her parents: Ben Smith and Addie Goodwin Smith; her step-mother: Elsie Smith; her husbands: J.C. Robertson and Henry Jack Hallman; her daughter: Elaine Lunsford; and her siblings: Clavis Smith, Vonnie Hand, Jack Smith, Lewis Smith, Charles Smith, and Kenneth Smith.

She is survived by her children: Embry (Joyce) Robertson, Betty Lee, Bobbie Johnson, and Linda Vick; her 17 grandchildren; and a host of great and great, great grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Please sign online condolences at www.boltonfuneralhome.com.