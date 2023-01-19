Spain Park, Montevallo boys and Chelsea girls hold on to top 10 spots Published 10:55 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

The latest basketball rankings were released Thursday morning and Spain Park, Montevallo boys and Chelsea girls remain strong within the top 10. This week, fewer county teams received nominations after teams started competing for area wins.

Chelsea girls and Spain Park boys hold on to their top 10. Chelsea slipped from No. 8 to No. 9 after losing to No. 3 in the 6A classification, Hillcrest 42-32. However, the Hornets picked up an area win against Oak Mountain. Chelsea is now 18-6 overall and 1-1 in their area. The Hornets are set to take on No.5 Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, Jan. 20.

Spain Park boys bumped up in the rankings after falling from No. 3 to No. 6 in the second week of rankings. The Jaguars have now been ranked in the No. 4 spot after area wins against Oak Mountain, Chelsea and Hewitt-Trussville. The Jaguars are now 19-3 and 3-0 in their area. Spain Park goes up against Oak Mountain again on Friday, Jan. 20.

Montevallo boys continue to fight to remain in the top 10 after falling to the No. 10 spot in the 4A classification. The Bulldogs had a tough loss to Thompson 62-43, but gutted out a close win against West Blocton 48-42. Montevallo is now 14-6 and 2-2 in their area. The Bulldogs host Bibb County on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Oak Mountain and Chelsea boys remain nominated for the third week in a row. The Eagles had three tough losses. Oak Mountain lost area matchups against No. 4 Spain Park and Chelsea. The Eagles recently lost to No. 7 Grissom in the 256 versus 205 tournament. Oak Mountain will host Spain Park on Friday, Jan. 20. The Eagles are currently 17-7 and 1-2 in their area.

Chelsea boys have faced some adversity recently after a loss to Spain Park and Northridge, however, the Hornets had a big area win against Oak Mountain ahead of their next area matchup Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, Jan. 20. Chelsea is 14-9 and 1-2 in their area.

Thompson girls have knocked down some wins recently. The Warriors were nominated for the second consecutive week in a row after wins against Montevallo, Vigor and Orange Beach. Thompson faced some adversity with a tough loss to No. 4 Vestavia Hills. The Warriors are 0-3 in their area and 15-8 ahead of their next area matchup against No. 1 Hoover on Friday, Jan. 20.

Helena and Pelham boys both received nominations in the 6A classification. The Huskies have had some luck in their area with victories against Pelham and Briarwood. Helena is 15-8 and 2-0 in their region. Pelham has had some bounce-back wins after defeating Leeds, beating Calera and taking down Briarwood. The Panthers are 15-8 and 2-1 in their area.

Vincent boys received a nomination for the third consecutive week in the 2A classification. The Yellow Jackets have been dominating their area and are currently 14-4. Vincent fended off both Westminster at Oak Mountain and Altamont in recent region battles.

HIGH SCHOOL STATE RANKINGS

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings began with teams reporting results to their local sports writers, who nominated teams for consideration.

GIRLS

CLASS 7A

Hoover (24-1) Sparkman (17-7) Bob Jones (23-2) Vestavia Hills (22-2) Hewitt-Trussville (19-6) Davidson (18-4) Foley (18-5) Central-Phenix City (12-8) Chelsea (18-6) Huntsville (14-9)

Others nominated: Daphne (14-10), Prattville (15-3), Thompson (15-8).

CLASS 6A

Hazel Green (23-0) Mortimer Jordan (16-6) Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (17-5) McGill-Toolen (21-5) Carver-Montgomery (18-2) Huffman (20-3) Gadsden City (15-7) Oxford (12-10) Mountain Brook (13-7) Hartselle (18-6)

Others nominated: Blount (16-6), Clay-Chalkville (15-6), Minor (16-6), Parker (16-4), Pell City (18-7), Shades Valley (11-4).

CLASS 5A

Guntersville (21-4) Eufaula (17-1) Jasper (21-2) Pleasant Grove (17-4) Ramsay (13-6) Southside-Gadsden (16-5) Wenonah (15-5) Sardis (20-4) Arab (14-7) Marbury (14-3)

Others nominated: Carroll (15-5), Charles Henderson (8-8), East Limestone (14-7), Headland (13-5), Holtville (19-3), Madison Academy (15-8), Scottsboro (13-8), Williamson (11-6).

CLASS 4A

Good Hope (24-0) Deshler (19-4) Prattville Christian (19-2) Jackson (20-4) New Hope (14-4) St. John Paul II (17-5) T.R. Miller (10-1) UMS-Wright (21-5) Geneva (19-3) Hale Co. (15-7)

Others nominated: Anniston (13-9), Cherokee Co. (15-5), Dora (16-5), Hamilton (17-4), Montgomery Catholic (17-7), Priceville (12-6), Rogers (14-9).

CLASS 3A

Trinity (19-2) Susan Moore (18-3) Plainview (19-3) Southside-Selma (15-3) St. James (16-6) Lauderdale Co. (13-8) Clements (17-3) Ohatchee (17-3) Sylvania (14-5) Childersburg (14-4)

Others nominated: Glencoe (14-6), Midfield (9-10), Pike Co. (13-8).

CLASS 2A

Cold Springs (20-1) Mars Hill Bible (14-3) Sulligent (19-1) Lanett (10-2) Ider (15-7) Luverne (21-0) Geneva Co. (17-4) Pisgah (11-5) Francis Marion (18-1) Decatur Heritage (17-5)

Others nominated: Abbeville (14-6), Collinsville (9-6), Cottonwood (10-5), G.W. Long (15-5), Hatton (14-5), J.U. Blacksher (14-3), Lexington (13-7), North Sand Mountain (16-7), Ranburne (17-5), Sand Rock (12-10), Samson (13-5), Washington Co. (14-3).

CLASS 1A

Spring Garden (23-0) Skyline (18-4) Marion Co. (10-11) Loachapoka (13-9) A.L. Johnson (15-4) University Charter (12-3) Brilliant (14-6) Elba (14-5) Addison (15-8) Cedar Bluff (11-7)

Others nominated: Belgreen (15-7), Red Level (8-3), Woodville (15-8).

AISA

Edgewood Academy (18-0) Sparta Academy (20-1) Lowndes Academy (10-5) Glenwood (15-6) Fort Dale Academy (8-4) Clarke Prep (16-2) Lakeside (8-9) Lee-Scott (NA) Morgan Academy (10-5) Southern Academy (NA)

Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (9-9), Hooper Academy (10-8), Jackson Academy (6-3).

BOYS

CLASS 7A

Hoover (22-2) Vestavia Hills (18-4) Baker (17-5) Spain Park (19-3) Huntsville (16-7) Fairhope (22-1) Grissom (19-6) Sparkman (18-6) Tuscaloosa Co. (20-3) Jeff Davis (21-4)

Others nominated: Auburn (19-2), Austin (12-9), Chelsea (14-9), Dothan (18-3), Enterprise (9-7), Hewitt-Trussville (16-8), Mary Montgomery (11-6), Oak Mountain (17-7).

CLASS 6A

Pinson Valley (19-0) Mountain Brook (15-6) McGill-Toolen (18-6) Buckhorn (15-7) Athens (14-2) Homewood (15-9) Muscle Shoals (14-4) Cullman (18-4) Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (14-6) Huffman (15-8)

Others nominated: Blount (15-6), Central-Tuscaloosa (12-10), Clay-Chalkville (11-10), Hartselle (10-10), Helena (15-8), McAdory (13-9), Northridge (13-11), Paul Bryant (14-8), Pelham (15-7), Pike Road (15-7), Sidney Lanier (13-8), Wetumpka (13-6).

CLASS 5A

Ramsay (15-6) Wenonah (14-8) Fairfield (18-7) Scottsboro (15-7) Guntersville (16-5) John Carroll (16-4) Charles Henderson (13-5) Valley (19-0) Jasper (14-5) Carroll-Ozark (18-5)

Others nominated: Alexandria (11-7), Brewbaker Tech (8-11), Douglas (18-4), Faith-Mobile (13-9), Headland (17-6), LeFlore (14-5), St. Paul’s (13-8).

CLASS 4A

Westminster-Huntsville (19-3) Jacksonville (16-4) Anniston (13-7) Good Hope (17-6) West Morgan (14-5) Deshler (17-3) Haleyville (11-11) New Hope (14-5) Cordova (14-5) Montevallo (14-6)

Others nominated: Bibb Co. (10-8), Catholic-Montgomery (10-5), Cherokee Co. (9-8), Corner (16-5), DAR (16-6), Escambia Co. (12-6), Hanceville (17-5), Handley (11-6), Holt (13-8), Jackson (19-3), Prattville Christian (11-10), Priceville (9-8), UMS-Wright (14-10), Wilcox Central (9-2).

CLASS 3A

Plainview (19-4) Cottage Hill (17-2) Midfield (14-5) Houston Academy (21-2) Sumter Central (14-4) Piedmont (15-3) Hokes Bluff (15-4) Lauderdale Co. (15-6) Hillcrest-Evergreen (12-3) Carbon Hill (17-5)

Others nominated: Geraldine (13-8), Montgomery Academy (10-8), Opp (10-7), St. James (8-5), Trinity (14-6), Westbrook Christian (15-4).

CLASS 2A

Mars Hill Bible (15-5) Holly Pond (19-4) Barbour Co. (13-3) North Sand Mountain (17-4) Decatur Heritage (11-9) Tanner (14-4) Hatton (15-4) Ariton (13-4) Sulligent (16-5) Aliceville (14-0)

Others nominated: Abbeville (13-7), Collinsville (11-9), Fyffe (12-10), Red Bay (15-5), Sand Rock (14-7), Tuscaloosa Academy (12-6), Vincent (14-4), Whitesburg Christian (15-6).

CLASS 1A

Covenant Christian (17-3) Autaugaville (10-6) Oakwood Academy (13-5) Brantley (12-2) Spring Garden (12-6) Georgiana (10-6) Red Level (11-3) Skyline (16-6) Florala (13-5) Cedar Bluff (11-7)

Others nominated: Calhoun (7-12), Donoho (11-8), Faith-Anniston (15-7), Leroy (7-4), McIntosh (12-6), Meek (15-7).

AISA

Lee-Scott (20-1) Heritage Christian (20-1) Edgewood (15-3) Glenwood (15-7) Macon-East (16-4) Lowndes Academy (13-2) Abbeville Christian (12-6) Bessemer Academy (12-3) Morgan Academy (6-6) Snook (11-3)

Others nominated: None.

