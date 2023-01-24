Briarwood girls fend off Helena Published 10:12 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

HELENA — Briarwood girls picked up a bounce-back area win against Helena on Friday, Jan. 20. The Lions previously lost just a couple of days prior to their matchup against the Huskies to Pelham 53-34. Briarwood took down Helena 39-28.

Helena and Briarwood tied 10-10 in the opening quarter. Jatericca Moody led the Huskies with a basket knocked down outside the arc. Amari Grant and Olivia Johnigan totaled two points each, while Claire Schultz tacked on a point.

Ann Tatum Baker carried the Lions in the first quarter with two field goals totaling a combined four points. Mary Beth Dicen and Emma Kerley knock down a basket each outside the arc.

The Lions picked up the lead before the first half concluded after posting 10 points in the second quarter. Kerley knocked down four points in the paint, while Colleen Lehone posted a three-point field goal.

Dicen and Baker totaled a combined three points.

Trailing 20-15 before the second half, Johnigan posted three points outside the arc for Helena in the second quarter, while Moody went two for two from the free throw line.

Returning from the break, Briarwood maintained and increased the separation between them and Helena. Kerley posted five out of the 11 points the Lions knocked down in the third quarter.

Smith went two-for-two from the free throw line and tacked on a basket in the paint, while Dicen knocked down a basket outside the arc.

Helena’s offense was limited by Briarwood to only two points before the fourth quarter from Grant.

The Huskies outscored the Lions in the final quarter. Helena posted 11 points, while Briarwood knocked down eight. However, the Huskies fell to the Lions 39-28 after Briarwood’s offensive run in the first half and a strong defensive performance in the third quarter.

Briarwood travels to Sylacauga on Tuesday, Jan. 24, while Helena takes on Pelham on Friday, Jan. 27.