Fred Allen McGraw, 86, died on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter, SC. He was born on March 8, 1936, in Harpersville, AL, a son of the late Richard Thomas McGraw, Sr., and the late Lallouise Florey McGraw. He was preceded in death by his older brothers James Carrol McGraw, and Richard Thomas McGraw, Jr. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Patricia Champion McGraw; his younger brother, John Oscar McGraw (Grace); daughters, Indria McGraw Pless (Matthew), and Dr. Jennifer McGraw McFaddin (Ansel); grandchildren, Jon-Luke Pless, Julie Pless, Katelyn McFaddin Dean (Nick), and John McFaddin; and numerous nieces and nephews. Fred McGraw grew up in Vincent, AL While in high school he served as a page in the U.S. Senate for Senator John Sparkman. He began his college career at Howard College and completed his studies at Samford University where he earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. Afterward, he moved his young family to Grove Hill, AL where he and Pat lived for 50 years. He was employed by City Drugs and Fulton Pharmacy. He was a member of the Jaycees and the Masons. He was a faithful member of Grove Hill Baptist Church serving as a deacon, choir member, Sunday school teacher and was actively involved with the prison ministry. In 2016 he and Pat moved to Sumter, SC to be closer to their daughter. He was a resident at National Health Care in Sumter, SC when he went on to meet Jesus. The family is planning a memorial celebration in Alabama. Memorials may be made to the organization of one’s choice. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.