Eagles knock down tight win against Huskies Published 5:28 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

TRUSSVILLE – The Eagles gutted out another close win in the fourth quarter in its recent area matchup against the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Oak Mountain pulled through in the final quarter for a 48-43 victory.

A few weeks prior, Tre Thomas knocked down a basket from the free-throw line to pick up the Eagles’ 63-62 victory against Hewitt-Trussville on Tuesday, Jan. 6.

Oak Mountain had a rocky start against the Huskies after being limited to four points from Matthew Heiberger in the first quarter, while Hewitt-Trussville picked up 15 points of its own.

The Eagles’ offense picked up momentum in the second quarter by posting 18. Oak Mountain outscored the Huskies by six points, however, they trailed 27-22 before the start of the second quarter.

Thomas led Oak Mountain in the second quarter with three free throws and three field goals totaling a combined six points. Heiberger followed Thomas knocking down five points.

Kevin Jasinski and Josh Williams both totaled two points in the paint.

Coming back from the break, Hewitt-Trussville continued to create more separation from the Eagles. The Huskies outscored Oak Mountain by only two points in the third quarter but led 41-34.

Heiberger led with two two-pointers, while Thomas and Devin Moss knocked down a single two-pointer. Moss picked up an additional point from the free-throw line.

William posted three points outside the arc.

Thanks to a strong defensive run in the final quarter, Oak Mountain was able to limit the Huskies to only three more points before the area game concluded.

Oak Mountain took advantage of the court and posted 14 points in the fourth quarter to secure its 48-43 win ahead of its next area matchup against Chelsea.

Heiberger continued to lead Oak Mountain into the second portion of the half with five points, while Thomas followed with four points. Bobby Laury knocked down the last basket outside of the arc for the night.

Heiberger was Oak Mountain’s leading scorer with 20 points and totaled seven rebounds, while Thomas added 15, nine rebounds and three blocks. Six different players scored for the Eagles.

Oak Mountain is now 3-2 in their region ahead of its next area matchup against Chelsea on Friday, Jan. 27.