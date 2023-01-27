Municipal police reports for Jan. 10 through Jan. 24 Published 3:48 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Jan. 10 through Jan. 24.

Alabaster

Jan. 16

-Public intoxication and possession of marijuana second degree from the 400 Block of Fulton Springs Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 1.52 grams of marijuana and 1.26 grams of Methamphetamine.

-Trespassing notice from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (restaurant).

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of 4th Avenue NE (residence/home).

-Minor in consumption of alcohol from Interstate 65 North at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Property damage from the 1600 Block of Mission Hill Road (church/synagogue/temple/mosque). Damaged was grass valued at $1.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Ashford Way (residence/home).

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 200 Block of 9th Way SE (residence/home).

-Information only from the 300 Block of Willow Glen Drive.

-Criminal tampering second degree and harassment from the 300 Block of Park Village Drive (residence/home).

-Attempting to elude a police officer from Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Jan. 17

-Aggravated theft by deception from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (restaurant). Stolen was money valued at $1,500.

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was cellular devices, 8.2 grams of marijuana, two bottles of prescription medication, 35 pills identified as Tramadol and money valued at $1.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 1200 Block of Simmsville Road.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 1200 Block of Simmsville Road (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged were two black Jeep doors valued at $1,000.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 1200 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 1200 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home). Stolen was a beige Gucci wallet, Visa credit/debit cards, money, three ID cards and EBT credit/debit card valued at $306.

-Stalking – 2nd degree from Alabaster (other/unknown).

-Domestic violence – third degree – assault 3rd from the 900 Block of Highway 31 South (residence/home).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

Jan. 18

-Theft of lost property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Commercial Court (commercial/office building). Stolen was a catalytic converter valued at $2,500.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $214.74.

-Lost property from the 1100 Block of 7th Avenue SW (school – elementary/secondary).

-Information only from the 100 Block of 4th Place SE (residence/home).

Jan. 19

-Information only from the 1300 Block of Applegate Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Applegate Lane.

-Property damage from the 800 Block of U.S. Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Jan. 20

-Public intoxication from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Damage to property from the 100 Block of Widgeon Drive (residence/home). Damaged was a mailbox valued at $1,500.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of 4th Avenue NE.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Marigold Drive (residence/home). Damaged was an automobile; Honda Civic valued at $1.

-Forgery – counterfeiting from the 1900 Block of Butler Road (bank/savings and loan).

-Property damage from Highway 31 at County Road 26 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a black BMW and a silver/gray Honda.

-Forgery – counterfeiting from the 1400 Block of Windsor Court (other/unknown).

-Information only from the 1300 Block of 7th Street SW (daycare facility).

-Property damage from Interstate 65 North at mile market 237 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was the right front tire and wheel valued at $500.

-Information only from the 2000 Block of Diane Lane.

-Information only from the 7800 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Falling Waters Way (residence/home).

-Damaged property from Interstate 65 southbound at mile marker 236 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a 2021 Toyota Camry valued at $1.

-Alias warrant from the 5400 Block of Highway 280 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Jan. 21

-Information only from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (specialty store).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 900 Block of 10th Street SW (residence/home). Damaged was a mailbox and post valued at $200.

-Domestic incident from the 1400 Block of Queen Anne Circle.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Maranatha Trail.

-Animal complaint from the 1500 Block of Tropical Lane (residence/home).

Jan. 22

-Information only from the 100 Block of Simmsville Road.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North. Recovered was a hard substance laced with Fentanyl.

-Probation violation from the 300 Block of Willow Glen Court.

Helena

Jan. 10

-Domestic violence 3rd – harassment from the 1000 Block of Crestview Ridge.

Jan. 15

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Hillsboro Parkway and Coalmont Road.

-Harassment from the 4500 Block of Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 3200 Block of County Road 52.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage), criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and theft of property fourth degree from Hillsboro Parkway at Appleford Road.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 6000 Block of Highway 17.

Jan. 16

-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Fugitive from justice and domestic incident from Old Cahaba Court.

Jan. 17

-Harassment from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West.

-Criminal trespass first degree from Englewood Road.

-Certain persons forbidden to posses pistol from River Crest Drive South.

-Runaway juvenile from River Crest Drive South.

-Bail jumping second degree from the 20 Block of 15th Street North.

-Miscellaneous from Cunningham Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.

Jan. 18

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

Jan. 19

-Miscellaneous from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

Jan. 20

-Miscellaneous from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Domestic violence 3 – harassment from the 1000 Block of Crestivew Ridge.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

Jan. 21

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Hillsboro Parkway and Coalmont Road.

-Death investigation from Saint Charles Drive.

-Miscellaneous from the 4300 Block of Helena Road.

-Harassment from the 2600 Block of Highway 95.

-Trespass warning from Highway 95.

Montevallo

Jan. 13

-Information only from Pineview Road (residence/home).

-Information only from Overland Road (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a Ford Fusion tag and a Honda Accord tag valued at $501.

Jan. 15

-Agency assist arrest from Main Street (highway/street).

-Fraud – FUCC fraudulent use credit/debit card from Main Street (restaurant). Stolen was a debit card valued at $0.

Jan. 16

-Property damage from City Limits (other/unknown). Damaged was a plastic rock molding valued at $150.

Jan. 17

-Information only from Overland Road (residence/home).

Jan. 18

-Privacy – CT enters/remains in/on premises from Highway 25 (other/unknown).

-Property damage from Montevallo (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2015 Honda Odyssey valued at $500.

-Fraud – identity theft from Pilgrim Lane (bank). Stolen was $2,500 from bank account valued at $2,500.

Jan. 19

-Found property from Parkway Circle (highway/street).

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Skyview Lane (residence/home).

-Property damage from Shelby Street (highway/street).

-Found property from Main Street (parking lot/garage).

Jan. 20

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Montevallo Villa Court (other/unknown).

Jan. 21

-Found property from Highway 119 and County Road 22 (highway/street).

Jan. 22

-Property damage from Buckingham Circle (other/unknown). Damaged was a passenger door and mirror valued at $500.

-Information only from Alabama Highway 119 (highway/street).

Jan. 23

-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a front end area of vehicle valued at $2,000.

Jan. 24

-Information only from County Road 219 (residence/home).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from Skyview Drive (other/unknown). Stolen was a Credit One bank card, work receipts and driver license valued at $0.