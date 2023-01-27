Sheriff’s reports for Jan. 6 through Jan. 12

Published 3:51 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

By Briana Sansom

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Jan. 6-12, 2023:

Jan. 6

-Public intoxication from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A flat screen TV valued at $250 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1400 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana. A dealer tag was stolen.

-Identity theft, theft of property fourth degree from an unnamed location. A total of $387 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 0-10 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. A Samsung flat screen TV valued at $300 was stolen.

-Chemical endangerment from the 8000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1700 block of Corporate Drive, Birmingham at Guide Post Montessori.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Plantation Lane, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 42000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Disorderly conduct from the 42000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Incident from the 40000 block of Alabama 25. A 2016 GMC Yukon Denali was damaged.

-Burglary from Aleah Lane, Wilsonville. Two welding machines, a plasma cutter, drill press and a Subaru pressure washer were stolen.

-Incident from the 4000 block of Meadow Brook Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Hummingbird Close, Montevallo.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 block of Old Buttermilk Road, Montevallo.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Branchwater Way, Maylene.

-Trespassing from the 70 block of Shelby County 467, Vincent.

-Incident from the 60 block of AL Youth Drive, Westover.

Jan. 7

-Incident from the 4000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A 2015 Ford Ranger was damaged.

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Dogwood Hill Drive, Leeds. A stove, kitchen walls, cabinets, ceiling, floor, countertops and miscellaneous kitchen utensils were damaged.

-Incident from the 300 block of Vineyard Lane, Birmingham. A rifle cleaning kit and rope, 5-11 bag, five rifle magazines, two pistol magazines and a Confederate flag were recovered.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 400 block of Joiner Town Road, Columbiana.

-Menacing from Cahaba Valley Road in the area of Spring Garden Street.

-Theft of property from the 1-10 block of Green Hill Parkway, Birmingham. A 2016 Jeep Compass was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 9000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. A clear glass pipe with residue was confiscated.

-Property damage from the 9000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. A door, door frame and master bathroom closet door were damaged.

-Burglary, theft of property fourth degree from the 2500 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo. Miscellaneous clothing valued at $400 was stolen.

-Fugitive from justice from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 800 block of Shelby County 56, Wilsonville.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 200 block of Southern Street, Vincent. A rock retaining wall sustained $1,200 in damages.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 80 block of Strawberry Road, Shelby. Crystal meth (approximately 4 grams) was confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Shelby County 81, Vincent.

-Obstructing justice-false ID from the 1300 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.

-Hindering prosecution from the 800 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

Jan. 8

-Domestic investigation from the 800 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from the 800 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Property damage from Shelby County 5 and Fadora Drive, Wilsonville. A 2018 Chevy Silverado was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 2000 block of Kirkcaldy Lane, Birmingham.

-Criminal trespassing from the 1100 block of Shelby County 54, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 400 block of Hodgens Road, Chelsea.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 and Double Oak Drive, Birmingham. A 2021 Mazda CX-5 was damaged.

-SORNA violation from the 1500 block of First Street North, Alabaster at the Shelby Motor Lodge.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous general merchandise valued at $147.93 was stolen.

-Attempting to elude, improper lights from the 300 block of Waller Street, Montevallo.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 16800 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Marijuana (approximately 1.32 grams) and a glass pipe were confiscated.

Jan. 9

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Spring Creek Camp Drive, Shelby.

-Incident from the 300 block of Brasher Road, Chelsea. A section of a residential roof and a septic tank connected to the residence were damaged.

-Property damage from the 3000 block of Shelby County 93, Helena. A 2021 Subaru Ascent sustained front end damage.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Narrows Parkway, Birmingham. A purse valued at $100, wallet valued at $60, Ray Ban sunglasses valued at $200, personal keys, key to Chelsea Park Elementary School and ID badge to Chelsea Park Elementary School were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle (two counts) from the 2000 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana. A wallet with multiple credit cards, purse with multiple credit cards, $1,500 in cash and an Apple laptop were stolen.

-Incident from Cahaba Valley Road and Calumet Drive, Birmingham. A 2016 BMW X5 was damaged.

-Miscellaneous information from the waiting area inside the Shelby County Courthouse at Courtroom 1B, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Narrows Parkway, Birmingham. A key and ID badge to Chelsea Park Elementary School were stolen.

-Miscellaneous information from the 200 block of Shelby County 4, Calera.

-Miscellaneous information from the 9400 block of Brook Forest Circle, Helena.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Indian Lake Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 500 block of Woodbridge Trace, Chelsea. Firearms including a North American Arms, Browning, Winchester 94, New England Arms, Remington 870 and Remington 1100 were confiscated.

-Criminal mischief from the 200 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. A rear driver’s tire was damaged.

-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. Two iPhones were confiscated.

Jan. 10

-Incident from the 100 block of Flagstone Drive, Chelsea. A tire on a 2006 Hummer H2 valued at $350 was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 50 block of Pioneer Avenue, Montevallo.

-Public intoxication from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 500 block of Highland Park Circle, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 9000 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 100 block of Stinson Drive, Wilsonville.

-Dog bite from the 300 block of Emerald Lane, Chelsea.

-Violation of protection order from the 100 block of Woodbridge Trace, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 700 block of Gould Road, Columbiana. A pitbull sustained a gunshot to the leg.

Jan. 11

-Death investigation from the 2700 block of Shelby County 57, Vincent.

-Property damage from the 7400 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea.

-Theft of services fourth degree from the 4100 block of Forest Lakes Road, Sterrett. Electricity was stolen.

-Breaking and entering motor vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 1100 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham. A Glock 43, 9-millimeter firearm valued at $500 was stolen.

-Robbery from the 500 block of Phillips Drive, Vincent.

-Incident from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 600 block of Shelby County 302, Shelby. A total of $4,950 was stolen.

-Incident from the 5700 block of Shelby County 51, Westover. A 2017 Chevy Silverado 1500 was damaged.

-Missing person from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 East, Chelsea. Grocery and clothing items valued at $82.42 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 10600 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation from the 1400 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Attempting to elude, reckless endangerment from the intersection of U.S. 280 and Shelby County 55, Westover.

-Incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Robbery first degree from an unnamed location.

-Harassment from Clear Springs Way, Shelby.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Clear Springs Way, Shelby. An AC unit, dresser and DVD player were stolen.

Jan. 12

-Reckless endangerment, menacing from the 100 block of Cummings Drive, Montevallo.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from U.S. 280 and Valleydale Road, Birmingham. Suspected marijuana (approximately 2 grams) and a vape were confiscated.

-Public intoxication from the 9000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea.

-Drug paraphernalia from Alabama 155 and Alabama 25, Montevallo. A glass pipe with residue was confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 300 block of Alta Vista Drive, Chelsea. A total of $90,000 was stolen.

-Recovered stolen property from the 3200 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana. A 2017 GMC box truck valued at $50,000 was recovered.

-Public intoxication from the 200 block of Bethlehem Church Road, Shelby.

-Burglary from the 900 block of Mooney Road, Columbiana.

-Sending pornography to a child from the 200 block of Shelby County 405, Shelby.

-Incident from the 2900 block of Brook Highland Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Monte Verde Lane, Montevallo.

More Records

Land transactions for Jan. 17 through Jan. 20

Municipal police reports for Jan. 10 through Jan. 24

Arrest reports for Oct. 28 and Jan. 15 through Jan. 21

Sheriff’s reports for Dec. 22 through Dec. 29

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...