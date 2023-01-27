Sheriff’s reports for Jan. 6 through Jan. 12 Published 3:51 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Jan. 6-12, 2023:

Jan. 6

-Public intoxication from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A flat screen TV valued at $250 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1400 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana. A dealer tag was stolen.

-Identity theft, theft of property fourth degree from an unnamed location. A total of $387 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 0-10 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. A Samsung flat screen TV valued at $300 was stolen.

-Chemical endangerment from the 8000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1700 block of Corporate Drive, Birmingham at Guide Post Montessori.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Plantation Lane, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 42000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Disorderly conduct from the 42000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Incident from the 40000 block of Alabama 25. A 2016 GMC Yukon Denali was damaged.

-Burglary from Aleah Lane, Wilsonville. Two welding machines, a plasma cutter, drill press and a Subaru pressure washer were stolen.

-Incident from the 4000 block of Meadow Brook Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Hummingbird Close, Montevallo.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 block of Old Buttermilk Road, Montevallo.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Branchwater Way, Maylene.

-Trespassing from the 70 block of Shelby County 467, Vincent.

-Incident from the 60 block of AL Youth Drive, Westover.

Jan. 7

-Incident from the 4000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A 2015 Ford Ranger was damaged.

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Dogwood Hill Drive, Leeds. A stove, kitchen walls, cabinets, ceiling, floor, countertops and miscellaneous kitchen utensils were damaged.

-Incident from the 300 block of Vineyard Lane, Birmingham. A rifle cleaning kit and rope, 5-11 bag, five rifle magazines, two pistol magazines and a Confederate flag were recovered.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 400 block of Joiner Town Road, Columbiana.

-Menacing from Cahaba Valley Road in the area of Spring Garden Street.

-Theft of property from the 1-10 block of Green Hill Parkway, Birmingham. A 2016 Jeep Compass was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 9000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. A clear glass pipe with residue was confiscated.

-Property damage from the 9000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. A door, door frame and master bathroom closet door were damaged.

-Burglary, theft of property fourth degree from the 2500 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo. Miscellaneous clothing valued at $400 was stolen.

-Fugitive from justice from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 800 block of Shelby County 56, Wilsonville.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 200 block of Southern Street, Vincent. A rock retaining wall sustained $1,200 in damages.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 80 block of Strawberry Road, Shelby. Crystal meth (approximately 4 grams) was confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Shelby County 81, Vincent.

-Obstructing justice-false ID from the 1300 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.

-Hindering prosecution from the 800 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

Jan. 8

-Domestic investigation from the 800 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from the 800 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Property damage from Shelby County 5 and Fadora Drive, Wilsonville. A 2018 Chevy Silverado was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 2000 block of Kirkcaldy Lane, Birmingham.

-Criminal trespassing from the 1100 block of Shelby County 54, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 400 block of Hodgens Road, Chelsea.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 and Double Oak Drive, Birmingham. A 2021 Mazda CX-5 was damaged.

-SORNA violation from the 1500 block of First Street North, Alabaster at the Shelby Motor Lodge.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous general merchandise valued at $147.93 was stolen.

-Attempting to elude, improper lights from the 300 block of Waller Street, Montevallo.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 16800 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Marijuana (approximately 1.32 grams) and a glass pipe were confiscated.

Jan. 9

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Spring Creek Camp Drive, Shelby.

-Incident from the 300 block of Brasher Road, Chelsea. A section of a residential roof and a septic tank connected to the residence were damaged.

-Property damage from the 3000 block of Shelby County 93, Helena. A 2021 Subaru Ascent sustained front end damage.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Narrows Parkway, Birmingham. A purse valued at $100, wallet valued at $60, Ray Ban sunglasses valued at $200, personal keys, key to Chelsea Park Elementary School and ID badge to Chelsea Park Elementary School were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle (two counts) from the 2000 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana. A wallet with multiple credit cards, purse with multiple credit cards, $1,500 in cash and an Apple laptop were stolen.

-Incident from Cahaba Valley Road and Calumet Drive, Birmingham. A 2016 BMW X5 was damaged.

-Miscellaneous information from the waiting area inside the Shelby County Courthouse at Courtroom 1B, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Narrows Parkway, Birmingham. A key and ID badge to Chelsea Park Elementary School were stolen.

-Miscellaneous information from the 200 block of Shelby County 4, Calera.

-Miscellaneous information from the 9400 block of Brook Forest Circle, Helena.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Indian Lake Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 500 block of Woodbridge Trace, Chelsea. Firearms including a North American Arms, Browning, Winchester 94, New England Arms, Remington 870 and Remington 1100 were confiscated.

-Criminal mischief from the 200 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. A rear driver’s tire was damaged.

-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. Two iPhones were confiscated.

Jan. 10

-Incident from the 100 block of Flagstone Drive, Chelsea. A tire on a 2006 Hummer H2 valued at $350 was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 50 block of Pioneer Avenue, Montevallo.

-Public intoxication from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 500 block of Highland Park Circle, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 9000 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 100 block of Stinson Drive, Wilsonville.

-Dog bite from the 300 block of Emerald Lane, Chelsea.

-Violation of protection order from the 100 block of Woodbridge Trace, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 700 block of Gould Road, Columbiana. A pitbull sustained a gunshot to the leg.

Jan. 11

-Death investigation from the 2700 block of Shelby County 57, Vincent.

-Property damage from the 7400 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea.

-Theft of services fourth degree from the 4100 block of Forest Lakes Road, Sterrett. Electricity was stolen.

-Breaking and entering motor vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 1100 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham. A Glock 43, 9-millimeter firearm valued at $500 was stolen.

-Robbery from the 500 block of Phillips Drive, Vincent.

-Incident from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 600 block of Shelby County 302, Shelby. A total of $4,950 was stolen.

-Incident from the 5700 block of Shelby County 51, Westover. A 2017 Chevy Silverado 1500 was damaged.

-Missing person from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 East, Chelsea. Grocery and clothing items valued at $82.42 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 10600 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation from the 1400 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Attempting to elude, reckless endangerment from the intersection of U.S. 280 and Shelby County 55, Westover.

-Incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Robbery first degree from an unnamed location.

-Harassment from Clear Springs Way, Shelby.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Clear Springs Way, Shelby. An AC unit, dresser and DVD player were stolen.

Jan. 12

-Reckless endangerment, menacing from the 100 block of Cummings Drive, Montevallo.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from U.S. 280 and Valleydale Road, Birmingham. Suspected marijuana (approximately 2 grams) and a vape were confiscated.

-Public intoxication from the 9000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea.

-Drug paraphernalia from Alabama 155 and Alabama 25, Montevallo. A glass pipe with residue was confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 300 block of Alta Vista Drive, Chelsea. A total of $90,000 was stolen.

-Recovered stolen property from the 3200 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana. A 2017 GMC box truck valued at $50,000 was recovered.

-Public intoxication from the 200 block of Bethlehem Church Road, Shelby.

-Burglary from the 900 block of Mooney Road, Columbiana.

-Sending pornography to a child from the 200 block of Shelby County 405, Shelby.

-Incident from the 2900 block of Brook Highland Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Monte Verde Lane, Montevallo.