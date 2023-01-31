Briarwood girls dominate in blowout against Calera Published 10:20 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

NORTH SHELBY – Briarwood’s girl commanded the court in a blowout win against Calera on Friday, Jan. 27 thanks to a dominant defensive performance that saw the Lions give up six or fewer points per quarter to the Eagles in a 50-15 victory.

Calera struggled with the presence of Briarwood’s defense in the paint during the opening quarter of the matchup. The Eagles posted two points within the paint from Jada Blake and the front end of a one-and-one from Destiny Coates.

The Lions picked up 18-3 with Mia Wilson leading Briarwood with two field goals totaling four points. Colleen Lehane and Mary Beth Dicen followed Willson with both players knocking down a basket outside the arc.

Emma Kerley, Piper Eighmy and Taylor Smith totaled a combined six points.

The Eagles found success during the fourth quarter when they limited Briarwood to only six more points before the break, however, Calera was only able to post four more points of its own.

Smith knocked down two baskets in the paint for Briarwood, while Lehane picked up two points.

Calera’s Jakalynn Johnson and Kayla Banks both knocked down two points each.

Coming back from the break, the Lions returned with another strong run in the third quarter. Briarwood extended its 24-7 lead after knocking down 13 points before the final quarter, while Calera picked up six points.

Samiyah Jemison knocked down Calera’s only basket made outside the arc. Tamia Fairbanks and Banks totaled a combined three points.

Four different players scored for Briarwood in the third quarter. Taylor Lieb and Ellison Causey both went two-for-two from the free-throw line, while Kerley posted four points inside the paint. Dicen led the Lions with five points.

Despite Calera’s best efforts, the Eagles knocked down only two points from the free-throw line from Blake during the fourth quarter. The Lions successfully added 13 points for a 50-15 win ahead of their area tournament.

Smith carried the Lions with two field goals totaling four points. Kerley made the front end of a one-and-one, while Dicen went two-for-two from the free-throw line. Sigourney Bell, Causey and Lehane totaled a combined six points.