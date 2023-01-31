Coosa Valley wins big over Hooper Published 5:48 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

HARPERSVILLE – Coosa Valley gutted out a huge win in its recent area matchup against the Hooper on Friday, Jan. 27. Coosa Valley picked up a 74-53 ahead of its first-round playoff game.

Coosa Valley posted 13 points in the opening quarter while limiting Hooper to only eight points. Brayden Wilson led Coosa Valley with two baskets knocked down outside the arc and one inside the arc.

Jamie Pack picked up a three-point field goal, while David Herrington followed with two points in the paint.

Coosa Valley continued to extend its lead before the halftime break but not without a challenge. Hooper knocked down 14 points, however, Coosa Valley outscored Hooper by two points.

Wilson carried Coosa Valley before the half with 16 points posted in the second quarter.

Coming back from the break, Hooper fired back with 22 points of their own. Coosa Valley trailed Hooper for the first time 44-43 before the final quarter.

Coosa Valley attempted at creating more separation in the third quarter. Wilson led Coosa Valley again with three free throws, four baskets inside the arc and one outside the arc.

A battle of the offenses set Coosa Valley and Hooper into overtime. Coosa Valley tied Hooper 57-57 with David Harrington with three free throws and two points picked up in the paint.

Austin Griffth knocked down four points, while Wilson posted three points from the free-throw line. Broxton Lightner tacked on two points.

Coosa Valley secured its latest win in overtime against Hooper after picking up 17 points and limiting Hooper to nine points.

Wilson led Coosa Valley one last time going into overtime with seven points posted from the free throw line and three points picked up outside the arc.

Herrington followed Wilson with four points, while Austin Griffth added two points. Nacoa Santiago tacked on one point.

Wilson was Coosa Valley’s leading scorer with 51 points totaled. Herrington followed Wilson with nine points.