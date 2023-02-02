Alabaster First United Methodist Church plans spring consignment sale Published 10:55 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER– Alabaster First United Methodist Church is gearing up for its annual spring consignment sale Renewed Threads which will be held March 2-4.

The sale is held during the spring and fall, and takes place in the Restore location of Alabaster First United Methodist Church (the former Winn Dixie building).

This year’s sale will begin with a pre-sale on March 2 where individuals can pay $5 at the door and shop early beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Regular sale hours begin on March 3 at 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. where there is no entrance fee to shop. The sale concludes on March 4 beginning at 8 a.m. until noon with many items for sale at 50 percent off.

Renewed Threads Chair Michele Candler and AUMC Children’s Minister Rachael Myers said the sale first started in 2010.

“Volunteers and consignors from all over the community participate in the sale,” Candler and Myers said. “Any items that are leftover and marked ‘donated’ are given to the Shelby County Foster Care Association. These items are used for foster parents placement. Funds from the sale are also used to coordinate family-friendly events put on by the church such as an Easter egg hunt, Vacation Bible School and the church Trunk-Or-Treat.”

The sale has grown since the beginning with roughly 20 to 25 consignors in the early years to now 60 to 70 consignors participating.

The amount donated to the children’s department to help fund ministry and outreach events has doubled over the last few years, event organizers said.

Those interested in purchasing gently used infant, toddler and children’s clothing can also find children’s accessories, toys, books and much more.

A new addition to this year’s sale is a formal wear section for those wishing to sell and buy prom dresses.

For more information about this year’s sale, visit www.renewedthreads.wordpress.com or by visiting the Renewed Threads Consignment Sale Facebook page.