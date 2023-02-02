Pelham Parks and Rec to hold second Kites and Bites event Published 10:24 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – High flying fun will make its way to Pelham City Park on Sunday, March 12 from 3:30-6 p.m. at the Kite and Bites event. This is the second time the Parks and Recreation Department will host this event.

“We are always looking at new events to bring the community together,” said Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Alicia Walters. “This event was designed as a “simple event.” The focus was to encourage folks to come enjoy the park, bring a kite and grab some great food.”

This event is free and open to all. Walters said people of all ages are encouraged to attend this event.

“Last year was the first year and was very well attended,” Walters said. “It was one of the largest events all year. We cannot wait to continue to serve our community with this event and many more.”

Kites and Bites won both the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association District III and State Innovative Program Award on Tuesday, Jan. 31 while at a state conference in Orange Beach.

“There will be live music with Erica Ryleigh, a kids craft and some amazing food trucks,” Walters said.

More information on Kites and Bites and the Pelham Parks and Recreation Department can be found at Facebook.com/PelhamParksandRecreation.