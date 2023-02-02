Thompson pulls away from Helena Published 9:48 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

ALABASTER – The Thompson Warriors hosted their annual Shooting2Change event for autism awareness on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Thompson picked up one of its last wins of the regular season 57-53 against county foe Helena.

The early portion of the game was a hard-fought battle between the two in a physical battle.

In the opening quarter, it was the Warriors who pulled away with a 14-13 lead before the start of the second quarter.

Carson Pringle led the Warriors with a basket knocked inside the arc and another outside the arc. Jay Green and Jose Gonzalez followed with a combined six points from two field goals.

Chase Lewis posted a two-point field goal, while Justin McKnight added a single point from the free-throw line.

Three different players scored for Helena in the first quarter. Ian Johnigan led the offensive run for the Huskies with a front end of a one-and-one, two points picked up in the paint and three points posted outside the arc.

Owen Davis knocked down four points from two field goals. Josh Williams tacked on three points.

The Huskies outscored the Warriors by two points in the second quarter and picked up a 27-26 lead before the first half concluded.

Helena also got six points from Davis, four from Williams and a combined four points from Joseph King and Johnigan to total 14 points and complete the single-point lead.

Coming back from the break, Helena continued to create more separation into the third quarter after they posted another 16 points. The Huskies’ defense limited Thompson to 14 points again.

Williams carried the Huskies with nine points from two free throws and three field goals. Johnigan posted another three-point field goal, while Trevor Moore and Owen Davis picked up two points each inside the paint.

Gonzalez led the Warriors with a basket knocked down inside and outside the arc. Pringle posted two points from the free-throw line and two points inside the paint.

Xzayvion Childress picked up a three-point field goal, while Tre Adolphus tacked on two points.

Trailing 43-40, the Warriors entered the final quarter in a more defensively aggressive mindset. Thompson turned the table by limiting the Huskies to only 10 more points before the final buzzer went off, while the offense picked up 17 points in the fourth quarter.

The Huskies fell to the Warriors 57-53.

Pringle posted three points from the free-throw line, three points outside the arc and four points inside the paint.

Childress knocked down a three-pointer, Gonzalez went two-for-two from the free-throw line and Green picked up two in the paint.