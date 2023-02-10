Helena avenges Pelham 2022 loss to claim 2023 area championship Published 10:05 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

HELENA – There was a lot on the line when Helena hosted rival Pelham on Friday, Feb. 10 in the area championship game.

A year ago, Helena was never able to overcome a late deficit. The Panthers used this to their advantage and broke a late 51-51 tie to pick up a 53-51 win and take home the Class 6A, Area 6 Championship in 2022.

A year later, however, the Huskies were out for revenge and it showed on the court under first-year head coach Lucas McDonald—a former Pelham assistant.

McDonald’s Helena team, which earned hosting rights for the tournament and a bye in the opening round after claiming the regular-season title, held true to their top seed en route to a tight 41-32 victory to claim the area tournament title.

Early in the championship game, Helena set the tone for how the game was going to be played despite a close battle.

The Huskies jumped out to a 13-5 lead before the Panthers battled back outscoring Helena by two points in the second quarter.

But Helena’s defense came ready to play and it showed in the first quarter and stopped Pelham from getting the score tied before the first half concluded.

Helena led 20-14 with Josh Williams leading the Huskies’ offensive run in the first half with two field goals in the first quarter for a total of four points and going two-for-two in the second quarter.

Torrey Ward followed Williams after knocking down a two-pointer and picking up three points from the free-throw line. Owen Davis pulled away with four points in the paint, while Trevor Moore tacked on two.

Thompson Gennari took charge of Pelham’s offense in the first half after knocking down a basket outside the arc in the first quarter and one within the arc in the second quarter.

Eli Lewis posted three points outside the arc, while Joe Wimberly, Dynerion Long and Kamari Hollis totaled a combined eight points.

Coming back from the break, Pelham returned with a much more offensively driven mindset.

Helena briefly fell behind when Pelham picked up the lead 24-23 with little over two minutes remaining before the final quarter.

Determined to hold the lead going into each quarter of the game, Helena snags a 29-24 lead.

Ian Johnigan posted six out of Helena’s nine points in the third quarter from two field goals, while Williams picked up on a three-point field goal.

Pelham’s Corey Perkins, Wimberly, Long and Gennari totaled a combined 10 points.

The fourth quarter featured more compelling back-and-forth play on the defensive end of the floor for both teams early on, however, Helena increased separation late in the game for a final score of 41-32 victory over Pelham.

Johnigan carried the Huskies after making three out of his four free throws and tacked on two points from a single field goal. Jacob Satterfield made the front end of a one-and-one, while Wiliams went two for two. Ward posted two in the paint.

Hollis led the Panthers in the fourth quarter after making the front end of a one-and-one, while posting four points in the paint. Perkin knocked down a single basket outside the arc.

Helena will now host a sub-regional tournament game early next week, while the Panthers will hit the road. Both will be looking to claim a spot in the Sweet 16 later next week.