Four years later: The Lilly family finally finds closure

Published 9:07 am Monday, February 13, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – Four years after the death of Darius Lilly on Dec. 2, 2018, the Lilly family said they can now finally breathe a sigh of relief.

In 2018, Lilly was driving down Shelby County 25 close to Shelby County 86 with his 6-year-old in the back when he was hit head on by Hunter Spann, who was under the influence. Lilly was pronounced dead on the scene and his daughter sustained minor injuries.

On Monday, Feb. 6 a guilty Spann was sentenced to 18 years in prison, finally bringing closure.

During the sentencing, prosecution called Jonathan Lilly, Darius’s brother, to the stand to give an account of how the loss of his sibling affected the family.

“December 2018… was a complete nightmare for my family,” Lilly said. “Anyone who knew Darius knew he was a jokester, he was a light. (The) best brother I ever had. Grieving has been so painful for all of us. We miss him terribly. He was a loving father, son, family member and friend. We ask that the court give us the peace of mind and justice Darius deserves.”

During the sentencing Spann expressed his feelings on his actions.

“To be honest, it makes me sick that I did this,” Spann said at the sentencing. “I didn’t want anybody to get hurt. I regret it so much.”

Spann received his sentence by Judge William H. Bostick III.

“Drinking and getting behind the wheel of a car is the worst thing you can do,” he said to Spann. “Look at the suffering it’s caused for no good reason.”

Bostick said that he would have given Spann a life sentence, had he not taken responsibility for his actions.

“Acceptance of responsibility is a fundamental component of justice,” Bostick said. “I appreciate you having the integrity—the bravery to stand here in court, (to) speak to the victims.”

After the sentencing, Sasha Lilly Knighten, Darius’s sister, shared a few words on behalf of the family.

“I think the key word was responsibility,” she said in reference to Spann’s acceptance of his actions. “I think that Judge Bostick, through God, revealed that justice. This chapter is closed (but) the book of my brother’s life and spirit is still living.”