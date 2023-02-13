It’s a PV: Purple Side wins UM’s 2023 College Night Published 11:38 am Monday, February 13, 2023

1 of 36

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – The air was electric on Saturday night, Feb. 11 as students gathered to await the news of which side won college night. Purple Side erupted into cheers and tears after hearing that this year’s college night was a “PV.”

College night is an annual tradition at the University of Montevallo unlike any other, that has been ongoing since 1919.

Students voluntarily pick a side, purple or gold, and then engage in various activities against one another. College Night culminates into a final clash each year with a production put on display by each side. The winner each year is determined by which side has the highest total number of points.

“I feel very grateful and very thankful,” said Abigail Heuton, who served as Purple Side leader with Karly Wilmore. “I think it’s just so encouraging to see all of these different types of people and come together in this unified circle to make something that’s bigger than ourselves.”

Purple Side’s production for 2023 was called “Cryptid Conspiracy: The Lost Episode” and was the second show of the night.

“I’m really proud of the people and the work that they put in because it really showed how much we care about each other and how much we care about the show and making sure that we’re putting out something that’s meaningful to others,” Heuton said.

Purple side member and 2023 Mr. Montevallo Xander Swain shared his thoughts on purple sides efforts this year.

“This year it’s been really cohesive,” Swain said. “From almost every single area of production, everyone has gotten along, everyone has communicated very well and everyone’s just been way on top of their game.”

Alex Wilson, who served as a Gold Side leader alongside Delaney Eaves, expressed his feelings after hearing the announcement of Purple Side’s victory.

“I’m feeling very excited,” Wilson said. “I’m very proud of the cast that we had this year, and I feel like they put a very dynamic show on.”

Gold Side performed the first show of the night with a production entitled “Starpower!”

“They worked so hard, and they gave it all that they had and put their whole heart, mind and soul in it,” Wilson said. “Even though we didn’t get that win, I know we won the game because of how much hard work was put out there and the new experiences that they’ll never forget as memories.”