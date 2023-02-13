Pelham girls reach Sweet 16 for 3rd straight year on historic night for Gogan Published 9:27 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

PELHAM – For the sixth year in a row, the Pelham Panthers advanced to the sub-regional round of the playoffs and picked up another dominant win against the Calera Eagles on Monday, Feb. 13.

Taking on county foe Calera in the sub-regional round, the Panthers built a large early lead en route to a 63-25 victory and pulled away with a huge milestone for senior Laci Gogan.

Gogan made history as the first Pelham basketball player to hit 2,000 points in her career. She started the game just 22 points shy of 2,000.

Pelham continued to use their strong offensive mindset that worked the majority of the season, which paid off early.

The Panthers outscored the Eagles by six points in the opening quarter with Gogan taking the lead after posting six points outside the arc and two points within.

Karma Wynn and Claire Robinson both knocked down a single basket inside the paint. Kaitlyn Hollingsworth made the front end of a one-and-one.

Calera’s Kayla Banks led the Eagles with four points from two field goals. Samiyah Jemison picked up two points in the paint, while Tamia Fairbanks made the front end of a one-and-one.

A dominant second quarter from Pelham ultimately made a difference in the game. The Panthers had another balanced quarter that saw five players score for a 32-16 first-half lead.

Tiauna King led the Panthers with two free throws, a three-pointer and a two-pointer. Wynn followed Gogan with six points from three field goals.

Gogan went two-for-two from the free-throw line, while Niles Daniel and Hollingsworth totaled a combined four points.

Calera’s Zoe Lenior and Banks both totaled three points, while Tyesha Williams picked up one point.

Calera wasn’t able to bounce back after returning from the break. The Eagles were limited to the free-throw line nearly on in the third quarter and only knocked down two two-pointers before Pelham carried a 47-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

Hollingsworth carried the Panthers’ second-quarter offensive run with two baskets knocked down inside the arc and one outside the arc. Daniel followed with two field goals totaling a combined four points.

Wynn and Gogan totaled a combined four points.

Williams led the Eagles with four points from two field goals, while Jada Blake and Fairbanks tacked on a combined two points.

With the clock counting down to the final buzzer, the final period came and went with very little offense from the Eagles, as the Panthers finished with a 38-point victory.

Gogan was a force to be reckoned with in the final quarter, exceeding the 2,000-point mile marker by posting seven points from the free-throw line and three points outside the arc.

Averi Smith and Claire Robinson both went two-for-two.

Jakalynn Johnson posted three points for the Eagles in the final quarter outside the arc.

Gogan led Pelham with 17 points in the win, while Hollingsworth and Wynn finished just behind with 10. In the balanced attack, King added seven points, while eight total players scored.

Banks was Calera’s leading scorer with seven points, while Williams followed with five points. Eight different players scored for Calera.

While Calera’s season comes to a close, Pelham faces Northridge on Thursday, Feb. 16 in the Sweet 16.