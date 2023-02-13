Pelham, Helena sending a combined 10 wrestlers to state meet Published 2:43 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

MONTGOMERY – The Pelham Panthers and Helena Huskies both had their share of success at this year’s AHSAA Class 6A South Super Sectional tournament held at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery Feb. 10-11.

The Panthers, who finished fifth overall as a team at the event, had seven total wrestlers finish inside the necessary top six to claim a spot at this year’s state tournament.

Pelham was led by Noah Schilleci and Seth Branham, who both paved their way to the top with strong treks to individual section championships.

Schilleci competed in the 145-pound weight class and picked up three consecutive pins to earn his spot in the first-place match where he went on to pick up a 5-0 decision victory over Mountain Brook’s Stuart Andrews.

It was just as dominant of an effort from Branham, who claimed the 195-pound championship on the back of two pins, a 16-1 technical fall and a 13-4 major decision victory in the championship over Mountain Brook’s Allen Baker.

Beyond those two, Thomas Peerson (138), Tanner McCarthy (170) and Cash Tatum (285) all finished fourth in their respective weight classes.

Peerson did so by winning his first two matches with pins and then responding from his first loss with a pin as well, guaranteeing him at least fourth before falling in the third-place match.

As for McCarthy, he faced adversity earlier and bounced back quickly. He won his opening match with a pin, but then lost his second match in a 6-5 decision. McCarthy dug deep and won three straight matches after that before falling in the third-place match in a tight 5-3 decision.

Tatum also had to string together three wins in a row following an early loss. He split his first two matches and then bounced back with two tight decision wins and a pin before falling in a 5-2 decision in the third-place match.

Nicholas Bamberg (120) and Walt Calvert (126) also did enough to advance to state after claiming sixth in their weight classes. Bamberg won his first two matchups with a pin and major decision, which became enough, while Calvert did the same with a decision win and major decision win in his first two matches.

As for the Huskies, Helena was led by Joseph Bratina with a third-place finish in the 126-pound weight class. He won his first two matches with a pin and forfeit, lost his third in a 3-0 decision and bounced back with a pin and 9-6 decision to claim third.

Sami Bratina was one spot behind in the 120-pound weight class, finishing fourth. He won his first two matches, lost his third and won his fourth with a pin to cement at least fourth place.

Beyond those two, teammate Kenyon Clements did enough to qualify for state as well after finishing sixth in the 113-pound weight class. He got a bye in his first round, lost his first true matchup and then won his next two with a pin and major decision, which ultimately became enough to guarantee him sixth place.